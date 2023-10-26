Handgun options for hunters

A reader recently asked for our suggestions about handguns to carry concealed while hunting.

We get this question with increasing frequency, especially from older men and women that want to carry handguns for personal protection.

Why, one might ask, would a hunter need a handgun for protection when they are already armed?

Assurance is a big part of it. Our tools tend to be specialized. The shotgun we carry is for ducks or squirrels. Rifles and bows are for deer and feral hogs. They are large and unwieldy to bring to bear easily if one were suddenly accosted by a feral human, which Massad Ayoob describes as the planet's ultimate apex predator. Ayoob is a noted self-defense expert who stars in some excellent videos on the subject for Wilson Combat, an elite handgun manufacturer in Berryville.

A handgun might be the only option to deal with a sudden and unexpected encounter with feral pigs. Such an incident happened to me several years ago during a controlled muzzleloader deer hunt at Moro Big Pine Wildlife Management Area. As I sat on the ground at the edge of a natural gas right of way, I heard footsteps approaching rapidly in the woods behind me. I shouldered my muzzleloader and prepared for a deer to appear in the open.

Instead of deer, it was a group of very large feral pigs. They stopped and stared at me from about 20 yards away. The biggest hog clicked his tusks at me. Fearing they were about to rush me, I shot and killed that pig. The others fled. It's a good thing they did because a muzzleloader limited me to one shot. A wounded boar swine is dangerous. I would not have had time to reload had a second shot been necessary.

A similar situation occurred in 2020 during a controlled turkey hunt at Crosstimbers Wildlife Management Area in Oklahoma. I was actually calling in a gobbler when a large sounder of feral hogs appeared to my right. Not willing to spoil my chance at the gobbler by shooting, I rose and chased the pigs away by swinging a large stick. Fortunately they ran away instead of running at me.

Because of those experiences, I carry a sidearm when I hunt. For the same reason, every hog hunter I know also carries a sidearm.

A hunter will probably never need it, but a sidearm provides security for the possibility of encountering a dangerous situation afield.

Generally, concealed carry sidearms come in eight flavors. If you prefer a semiautomatic pistol, your choices are 380 ACP, 9mm Luger, 40 Smith & Wesson, and 45 ACP.

If you prefer a revolver, your standard choices are 357 Remington Magnum and 38 Special. There are small revolvers in 44 Remington Magnum if you think you have the nerve to handle it. Once was enough for me, but my backpacking gun is a Ruger Blackhawk in 41 Rem. Mag., which is functionally the same as a 44 Magnum. I also carry a Ruger GP100. Those guns are too large to be considered concealed carry sidearms and serve a different purpose.

You also have the 22 Long Rifle and the 22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire. Again, the 22 LR loses too much velocity in a concealed carry size sidearm to be effective for self defense. No guns that small are made for 22 WMR.

Our inquiring reader is in his 70s. He has arthritic hands, so he can't tolerate violent recoil. He was especially curious about the 380 ACP, the smallest and weakest of the centerfire cartridges.

The 380 ACP features a 9mm bullet in a small case that prevents the bullet from performing properly in a self-defense situation. It does not generate sufficient velocity to drive an expanding bullet deep enough into a target to cause lethal damage. The very short barrels of dedicated concealed carry pistols like the Ruger LCP siphon off even more precious velocity.

The 9mm Luger gets similar criticism, but it is effective with dedicated self-protection ammunition.

The next stop up is the 40 S&W. Featuring a 10mm bullet, its case is slightly larger than that of the 9mm. It generates the velocity necessary to perform its function, and it shines with appropriate bullets like Remington's Golden Saber.

The 45 ACP is the biggest. It is a handful in a small package, and small pistols greatly limit magazine capacity.

You have a lot of options for guns. The Smith & Wesson M&P Shield in 40 S&W. Mine is a Performance Center version with a ported barrel to reduce recoil, and tritium sights which I intend to replace with a Holosun red dot sight. The Shield is small enough for most concealed carry options and is perfect for carrying while hunting.

The Glock 43 is similar. People that have them love them. Sig Sauer and H&K also make excellent models.

Before I switched to the S&W Shield, I carried a Ruger SP101 in 357 Magnum. That gun was very unpleasant to shoot with 357 Magnum cartridges. Recoil was more manageable with 38 Special loads which can fit and fire in a 357 Magnum chamber. The Ruger LCR is compact and fun to shoot. With a built-in laser, it is very accurate.

Realistically, the chances of needing to use a concealed carry sidearm are remote, especially afield, but having one is good insurance if ever the need arises.