High school volleyball state tournament scores and schedules

STATE HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCORES AND SCHEDULES

CLASS 2A

At Quitman

Tuesday

FIRST ROUND

Mansfield 3, Cedar Ridge 0

Yellville-Summit 3, Taylor 1

Life Way Christian 3, Midland 1

Conway St. Joseph 3, Cutter-Morning Star 0

Conway Christian 3, Magnet Cove 0

Thaden 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0

England 3, Marshall 0

Lavaca 3, Barton 0

Wednesday

SECOND ROUND

Mansfield 3, Yellville-Summit 0

Life Way Christian 2, Conway St. Joseph 2

Conway Christian 3, Thaden 1

Lavaca 3, England 0

Today

SEMIFINALS

MATCH 13 Mansfield vs. Life Way Christian, 1 p.m.

MATCH 14 Conway Christian vs. Lavaca, 3 p.m.

Saturday

FINALS

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Valley Springs

Tuesday

FIRST ROUND

Hackett 3, Manila 0

Central Arkansas Christian 3, Dover 0

Crowley's Ridge 3, Elkins 0

Valley Springs 3, Episcopal Collegiate 0

Harding Academy 3, Mayflower 1

Harrisburg 3, Lincoln 2

Baptist Prep 3, Salem 0

Paris 3, Walnut Ridge 0

Wednesday

SECOND ROUND

Hackett 3, Central Arkansas Christian 0

Crowley's Ridge 3, Valley Springs 1

Harding Academy 3, Harrisburg 0

Baptist Prep 3, Paris 0

Today

SEMIFINALS

MATCH 13 Hackett vs. Crowley's Ridge, 1 p.m.

MATCH 14 Harding Academy vs. Baptist Prep, 3 p.m.

Saturday

FINALS

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 3 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Shiloh Christian

Tuesday

FIRST ROUND

Shiloh Christian 3, Lonoke 0

Wynne 3, Magnolia 0

Prairie Grove 3, Pottsville 1

Fountain Lake 3, Jonesboro Westside 2

Mena 3, Southside Batesville 2

Gravette 3, Pulaski Academy 1

Brookland 3, Bauxite 0

Farmington 3, Joe T. Robinson 2

Wednesday

SECOND ROUND

Shiloh Christian 3, Wynne 2

Fountain Lake 3, Prairie Grove 2

Gravette 3, Mena 0

Brookland 3, Farmington 0

Today

SEMIFINALS

MATCH 13 Shiloh Christian vs. Fountain Lake, 1 p.m.

MATCH 14 Gravette vs. Brookland, 3 p.m.

Saturday

FINALS

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Searcy

Tuesday

FIRST ROUND

Mount St. Mary 3, Batesville 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 3, Russellville 1

Marion 3, Sylvan Hills 0

Greenwood 3, Sheridan 1

Harrison 3, Lake Hamilton 0

Valley View 3, Vilonia 0

Benton 3, Siloam Springs 0

Paragould 3, Little Rock Christian 1

Wednesday

SECOND ROUND

Mount St. Mary 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 2

Greenwood 3, Marion 0

Harrison 3, Valley View 2

Benton 3, Paragould 0

Today

SEMIFINALS

MATCH 13 Mount St. Mary vs. Greenwood, 1 p.m.

MATCH 14 Harrison vs. Benton, 3 p.m.

Saturday

FINALS

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

At Conway

Tuesday

FIRST ROUND

Bryant 3, Bentonville West 0

Bentonville 3, Jonesboro 0

Springdale Har-Ber 3, North Little Rock 0

Little Rock Central 3, Rogers 2

Wednesday

SECOND ROUND

MATCH 5 Fayetteville 3, Bryant 1

MATCH 6 Cabot 3, Bentonville 1

MATCH 7 Conway 3, Springdale Har-Ber 0

MATCH 8 Fort Smith Southside 3, Little Rock Central 0

Today

SEMIFINALS

MATCH 9 Fayetteville vs. Cabot, 1 p.m.

MATCH 10 Conway vs. Fort Smith Southside, 3 p.m.

Saturday

FINALS

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

MATCH 11 Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 11 a.m.

CORRECTION: Lavaca won its second round game with a score of 3-0 against England and will face off against Conway Christian in today's 3 p.m. semifinal. An earlier version of this article contained the incorrect second round winner, score and semifinal matchup.