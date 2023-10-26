Northwest Arkansas's housing costs catch up to U.S.





When Walmart brings job candidates to Bentonville, they are pleasantly surprised by the area's amenities, Chief People Officer Donna Morris said Wednesday.

They especially rave about Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary, as well as area restaurants, she said.

But while they used to be wowed by the low cost of housing compared with other parts of the country, that equation has changed, Morris told Nelson Peacock, president and chief executive of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

Peacock briefly interviewed Morris at the start of the annual State of the Region Meeting presented by the council. This year's meeting was held at Fayetteville's Town Center, with record attendance topping 300.

Even in 2020, people coming to Northwest Arkansas from other parts of the country were surprised at how much more house they could buy in the region than in the areas they were coming from, Morris said.

"Now I'm hearing from people in the Bay Area, 'I've spent just as much for a house in Northwest Arkansas as I was paying in the Bay Area, or New Jersey or New York,'" Morris said.

She added that her immediate impression after looking at the 2023 State of the Region Report was the area's "amazing" growth in the last couple of years.

Between 2020 and 2022, Northwest Arkansas created 30,400 net new jobs, according to the report. New business establishments grew by 929 between 2020 and 2022, despite the covid-19 pandemic.

And median household income rose 18.8% to $73,364 in that same two-year period.

However, that increase comes nowhere near matching the 55.3% rise in the median home price between 2019 and 2023, to $328,400, University of Arkansas economist Mervin Jebaraj said after the meeting.

Jebaraj, director of the university's Center for Business and Economic Research in the Walton College of Business, said last year that home prices in Northwest Arkansas were likely to stay higher than the rest of the nation's because construction couldn't keep pace with demand from new residents.

And that's still the case, Jebaraj said. On top of that, though, mortgage rates are much higher now than a year ago because of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes meant to slow inflation.

Jebaraj presented the latest economic data during the main portion of the meeting. To give context to the numbers, Northwest Arkansas' economic performance was compared with those of six other high-performing regions: Austin, Texas; Des Moines, Iowa; Madison, Wisc.; Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.; Raleigh, N.C.; and Provo-Orem, Utah.

The Northwest Arkansas region as referred to in the report is made up of Benton, Madison and Washington counties.

Northwest Arkansas had the lowest average annual wages and lowest median household income for 2022 of all seven regions.

It also had the lowest percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree or higher in 2022.

On the other hand, Northwest Arkansas had the third-lowest annual unemployment rate, at 2.4%, between 2020 and 2022. It also had the third-highest real GDP growth, at 12.3%, between 2019 and 2021.

The Northwest Arkansas State of the Region Report has been published every year since 2011.



