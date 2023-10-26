Hurricane Otis hits Acapulco with unprecedented ferocity

ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Hurricane Otis tore across Mexico's southern Pacific coast as a powerful and dangerous Category 5 hurricane Wednesday, unleashing massive flooding in the resort city of Acapulco, sending sheets of earth down steep mountainsides, and cutting power and cell service in large swaths of the state of Guerrero.

While little is known about possible deaths or the full extent of the damage -- Acapulco was still mostly inaccessible by road as of late Wednesday -- experts are calling Otis the strongest storm in history to make landfall along the Eastern Pacific Coast.

The hurricane had dissipated over the mountains by Wednesday afternoon, but appeared to have left a fair amount of devastation in its wake.

Acapulco's Diamond Zone, an oceanfront area replete with hotels, restaurants and other tourist attractions, looked to be mostly underwater in drone footage that Foro TV posted online Wednesday afternoon, with boulevards and bridges completely hidden by an enormous lake of brown water.

Large buildings had their walls and roofs partially or completely ripped off. Dislodged solar panels, cars and debris littered the lobby of one severely damaged hotel. People wandered up to their waists in water in some areas, while on other less-flooded streets soldiers shoveled rubble and fallen palm fronds from the pavement.

While much of the city was in the dark and without phone service, some people were able to use satellite phones loaned by the Red Cross to let family members know they were OK.

Alicia Galindo, a 28-year-old stylist in the central Mexican city of San Luis Potosí, was one of the lucky ones to get such a call. Her parents and brother were staying in Acapulco's Hotel Princess for an international mining conference when Otis hit.

They told her the worst part of the storm was between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. when "windows began to fall, floors broke up, mattresses flew, hallways collapsed, doors fell down ... until everything was gone," she said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. Fortunately, they escaped unhurt, she said.

However, Galindo had yet to hear from her boyfriend, who was attending the same conference but staying in a different hotel.

"Everybody is trying to find something out ... but no one knows anything," she said anxiously.

The main highway into Acapulco was made completely impassable by landslides, complicating efforts to reach people and effectively cutting off the city from essential resources. By late Wednesday, the roadway had been cleared only for emergency vehicles, national government officials announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Tuesday, Otis took many by surprise when it rapidly strengthened from a tropical storm to a powerful Category 5 as it tore along the coast. Researchers tracking the storm told The Associated Press that the storm broke records for how quickly it intensified, at a time when climate change has exacerbated devastating weather events like this one.

"It's one thing to have a Category 5 hurricane make landfall somewhere when you're expecting it or expecting a strong hurricane, but to have it happen when you're not expecting anything to happen is truly a nightmare," said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

Acapulco, Tecpan and other towns along the Costa Grande in Guerrero were hit hard, said Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He said conditions were so bad that communication with the area had been "completely lost."

Acapulco is a city of nearly 1 million people at the foot of steep mountains. Luxury homes and slums alike cover the city's hillsides with views of the glistening Pacific. Once drawing Hollywood stars for its nightlife, sport fishing and cliff diving shows, Acapulco has in more recent years fallen victim to competing organized crime groups that have sunk the city into violence, driving many international tourists to the Caribbean waters of Cancun and the Riviera Maya or beaches farther down the Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca.

Between the internationally known resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatanejo are two dozen small towns and villages.

On the outskirts of Acapulco on Wednesday, highway workers looked on helplessly without the heavy machinery needed to clear debris from the roadway. They warned the road could give way at any time because of the rain-softened ground beneath. Bridges in some areas had collapsed, and trees leaned almost horizontally across the highway, not because they were uprooted, but because the earth they grew on had slid down the slope.

Information for this article was contributed by Maria Verza and Seth Borenstein of The Associated Press.

Workers clear a blocked highway after the passing of Hurricane Otis near Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)



A commuter who got off a bus stands idle on a highway blocked by a landslide triggered by Hurricane Otis near Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)



Trucks sit idle on a highway blocked by a landslide triggered by Hurricane Otis near Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

