Immersive Whitfield Lovell exhibit opening this week at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts





Workers at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock were busy Wednesday morning with the final tasks of installing "Whitfield Lovell: Passages."

The multimedia exhibit brings together "Deep River" and "Visitation: The Richmond Project," Lovell's immersive, multisensory installations that incorporate repurposed vintage objects, wood, a fully furnished 225-square-foot parlor room, music, a pile of soil, and sound recordings to explore Black American history, identity and memory. Also included are "Kin," "The Reds" and "Card Pieces," each of which pairs a series of figurative drawings with found objects.

It's an ambitious show that follows "Together," the inaugural offering the museum displayed after reopening on April 22 following 3 1/2 years of renovation.

A preview for museum members begins today at 6 p.m. The 64-year-old Lovell will give an artist's talk, which is sold out, at that time. "Passages" opens to the public on Friday and will be up through Jan. 14. Admission to the museum at 501 E. Ninth St. is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

The exhibit has been shown at the Boca Raton Museum of Art in Florida and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. Chadd Scott, writing about its tenure in Boca Raton for Forbes, called "Passages" "a feast for the senses. It is smelt and heard as much as it is seen. The exhibition is tactile, guests feel it, all the wood and materials -- playing cards, coins, dishes, clothing, suitcases -- and surfaces. It exists in three dimensions, surrounding you. Immersive in a true sense of the word, exposing the overuse of that term as a catch-all cliché in contemporary art."

The room-sized "Deep River," from 2013, is inspired by those seeking freedom and their journeys across the Tennessee River to Chattanooga's "Camp Contraband," which housed Black people fleeing the South during the Civil War and Reconstruction.

"Visitation: The Richmond Project," from 2001, includes the early-20th-century parlor room and takes inspiration from the entrepreneurial Black community that settled in the Jackson Ward neighborhood of Richmond, Va., in the 1860s. It's also a tribute to Maggie L. Walker, founder of the Saint Luke Penny Savings Bank and the first Black woman to charter and serve as president of an American bank.

The myriad pieces that make up the display began arriving at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in three tractor-trailer trucks on Oct. 6; installation began Oct. 9.

Brian Lang, the museum's chief curator and Windgate Foundation Curator of Contemporary Craft, was in the gallery Wednesday as text describing the pieces was being placed on the walls. "Passages," he said, is one of the largest exhibitions undertaken in his 12 years with the museum.

"There were a lot of challenges" around installing the exhibit, he added. One of those included placing a large mound of soil and mulch on the floor, which is part of "Deep River."

The soil and mulch were cooked in the kilns of the museum's Windgate Art School to get rid of any bugs and critters that may have tagged along.

"This was a cross-institutional project in many respects," Lang says. "Our facilities department played an instrumental role in how the temporary walls were fabricated and installed so that when we take the exhibition down we won't have damaged the building."

Lovell was born 64 years ago in New York City and attended The High School of Music and Art in Manhattan. He graduated from the Cooper Union School of Art with a bachelor's degree in 1981. In 2007 he was awarded a MacArthur Foundation fellowship, the so-called "genius grant."

He has a long history with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, which was formerly the Arkansas Arts Center. He was part of the National Drawing Invitational there in 1996, and "Whispers from the Walls: The Art of Whitfield Lovell," was exhibited in 2005. Two of his drawings, "Dress With Tree" and "Coin VII," are part of the museum's Foundation Collection.

"Passages" represents a quarter-century of his art practice.

"All the works in this show are deeply personal. I remember the time I was doing them, and what I was trying to achieve," he said in an email interview earlier this month. "I had never seen this selection all together as it is in 'Passages' and there are many of the works included that I have not seen for years, especially the works that are loaned from private collections and museums. So, it is a great pleasure to see these works covering a 25-year period in one space."

Lovell combines exquisite figurative drawing on wood and paper with found objects like maps, flags, suitcases and other items to weave narratives. The people he depicts in charcoal and conté crayon are from his archive of photographs of Black men and women that date from Reconstruction through the Civil Rights era.

"I approach each drawing with care and openness, to see what the person is telling me," he said. "I draw until I can feel their soul and that comes without knowing their personal story. We will never know the lives of people from the past, even our own ancestors or unrelated people, but I believe they have a profound effect on our lives all the same."

When asked what he hopes visitors will take from "Passages," Lovell said:

"Often people write me that they have been very moved by the installation and it has had a deep resonance with them. This is humbling and gratifying. I hope my artwork raises consciousness and improves lives, then I would consider my journey as one well worth taking."









“Visitation: The Richmond Project” from the “Whitfield Lovell: Passages” exhibit at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is seen on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





