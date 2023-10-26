Jamaal Bowman, a Democratic congressman from New York, faces a misdemeanor charge over a fire alarm triggered at the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September.

Magnus Maeland, mayor of Kirkenes, Norway, sparked a battle of wreaths when he removed a Russian wreath placed over a local one at a ceremony at a monument for the 1944 liberation of the region by Soviet troops, saying, “one should be able to lay flowers at a monument, but not over the municipality’s official wreath.”

Tara Lipinski, 41, a 1998 Olympic gold medal figure skater, and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, announced that they have welcomed a daughter through a surrogate after several years of infertility.

John Sarrocco, assistant fire chief in New York City, said rescuers trying to break into a steel-reinforced concrete jewelry vault after a man became trapped inside had to abandon efforts after about 10 hours over safety concerns, but the man was freed unharmed after doors opened later on schedule.

Camby Wilson, 24, a Maine federal prison inmate serving time for a gun conviction, was charged in New York City with murder and gun possession charges in the 2022 death of Shaquell Gainey, 25, in a slaying that was caught on a liquor store’s surveillance camera, police said.

Joseph Findley, a Colorado judge, ruled that JMF Enterprises “acted maliciously and in bad faith” by delivering a custom made metal box containing a $23,500 fine in coins that was too heavy to be carried in the freight elevator at the offices for Fired Up Fabrications’ lawyers, according to court filings.

Lewis Edwards, 24, a former British police officer, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to more than 100 child sex offenses, including threatening and blackmailing more than 200 young girls into sending him sexual photos of themselves on Snapchat.

Robert Fico was sworn in as Slovakia’s prime minister for the fourth time after his leftist Smer party won 42 seats in the 150-seat Parliament on a pro-Russian and anti-American campaign platform.

Dave Bisbee, general manager at Seven Canyons Golf Club in Sedona, Ariz., said chili oil appears to be the right repellent for javelinas ripping apart their turf while foraging for food, saying, “even though they’re Southwest animals, they don’t like Southwest seasoning.”



