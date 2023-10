Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Trampled by Turtles, Aoife O'Donovan, Alison Brown, Ruthie Foster, S.G. Goodman, Arkansauce, Meridian Brothers and Peter One will perform during the 2024 FreshGrass festival May 17-28 in Bentonville.

The Momentary Wednesday announced the initial lineup for the bluegrass and progressive roots coming to multiple outdoor stages, courtyards and galleries the museum's campus.

More information about FreshGrass is available at themomentary.org.