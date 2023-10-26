Johnson selection a win for far right

Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana ended three weeks of Republican chaos Wednesday by winning election as House speaker.

Leapfrogging better-known GOP leaders, Johnson won the votes of all 220 Republicans voting, succeeding in avoiding riling up any significant group in the fractious House caucus.

Johnson, 51, is a four-term congressman from Shreveport.

He was a state lawmaker, law professor and activist for a Christian conservative legal group before winning election to Congress in 2016.

Johnson represents a ruby-red district that covers most of northwest Louisiana, a conservative area that has swung even farther to the right in recent years.

He overwhelmingly won reelection by a 2-1 margin in 2020 and didn't even face any opposition in 2022.

Johnson won by a 220-209 vote, with all Republicans present voting for him and all Democrats present voting for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

He emerged as a candidate a day earlier only after three much better-known candidates fell amid opposition from significant factions within the divided Republican caucus.

Johnson officially replaces Kevin McCarthy, who was hounded out of the House speaker's post by a group of eight hardliners for the first time in history.

Johnson is among the most staunchly conservative members of Congress and a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump.

The soft-spoken Johnson is in the far-right wing of his party on issues including abortion and gay rights. He supported Trump's effort to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election.

He supports a national ban on abortion and introduced a bill that would have imposed a ban on all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a break from some Republicans who favor leaving abortion rights to the states.

He has claimed that legal abortion endangers programs like Social Security and Medicare because it permits women to avoid giving birth to more "able-bodied workers."

Johnson is a strong opponent of same-sex marriage.

He backed a national version of Florida's so-called "don't say gay" law restricting discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms.

After the 2020 election, Johnson signed on to a lawsuit that claimed President Joe Biden's victories in several battleground states were invalid. He voted against certifying Biden's win after the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The question for Democrats now is, will Johnson hurt the GOP's chances of holding on to the House majority?

If Democrats can convince voters that Johnson is too conservative, the reasoning goes, Republicans in suburban swing districts could be swept from office in 2024 and pave the way for a Democratic majority.

Republicans, reasoning on the other hand goes, will hope that Johnson can keep his head down and avoid taking harsh far-right stands that could be controversial in suburban swing districts.