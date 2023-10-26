Johnson wins speaker’s gavel

WASHINGTON -- Republicans unanimously elected Rep. Mike Johnson as House speaker on Wednesday, eagerly elevating a deeply conservative but lesser-known leader to the major seat of U.S. power and ending the weeks of political chaos in their majority.

Johnson, 51, of Louisiana, swept through on the first ballot with support from all Republicans anxious to put the past weeks of tumult behind and get on with the business of governing. He was quickly sworn into office, second in line to the presidency.

"The people's House is back in business," Johnson declared after taking the gavel.

A lower-ranked member of the House GOP leadership team, Johnson emerged as the fourth Republican nominee in what had become an almost absurd cycle of political infighting since Kevin McCarthy's ouster as GOP factions jockeyed for power. While not the party's top choice for the gavel, the deeply religious and even-keeled Johnson has few foes and an important GOP backer: Donald Trump.

"I think he's gonna be a fantastic speaker," Trump said Wednesday at the New York courthouse where the former president, who is now the Republican front-runner for president in 2024, is on trial over a lawsuit alleging business fraud.

Johnson, a lawyer, is the former chair of the Republican Study Committee and sponsored legislation that would effectively bar the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity at any institution serving children younger than 10 that receives federal funds. He supports a national abortion ban and has co-sponsored a 20-week abortion ban.

Johnson served on Trump's impeachment defense team, playing a leading role in recruiting House Republicans to sign a legal brief supporting a lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 election results. He was also an architect of Trump's bid to object to certifying those results in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, R, said that Johnson was not involved in postelection efforts to invalidate the results, even though Johnson was a critical player in those activities. "People can make mistakes and still be really good speakers," Buck said.

Three weeks on without a House speaker, the Republicans have been wasting their majority status -- a maddening embarrassment to some, democracy in action to others, but not at all how the House is expected to function.

After President Joe Biden was told during a White House news conference that a new speaker had been elected, Biden said: "I hope that's true -- because we have to get moving."

Asked whether he was concerned, given the Republican speaker's history, that he would try again to overturn the election in 2024, Biden answered flatly: "No. Just like I was not worried the last campaign would overturn the election."

In a statement later Wednesday, Biden said: "We need to move swiftly to address our national security needs and to avoid a shutdown in 22 days. Even though we have real disagreements about important issues, there should be mutual effort to find common ground wherever we can."

Biden called to congratulate the new speaker and said it's "time for all of us to act responsibly" with challenges ahead to fund the government and provide aid for Ukraine and Israel.

In a speech that traced his ascent up the political ladder in Louisiana to Congress, Johnson pledged to try to "restore the people's faith in this House." He cited sending aid to Israel, fixing a "broken" southern border and reining in federal spending as his top legislative priorities.

"The challenge before us is great, but the time for action is now," Johnson said shortly after he was elected. "And I will not let you down."

Evoking his evangelical Christian faith, Johnson repeatedly referred to Scripture in his speech from the House floor.

"The Bible is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority," he said. "He raised up each of you, all of us. And I believe that God has ordained and allowed each one of us to be brought here for this specific moment."

In a nod to the simmering frustrations among the hard-right flank of the party that ultimately deposed McCarthy, R-Calif., Johnson pledged that his office "is going to be known for decentralizing power."

In the House, far-right members had refused to accept a more traditional speaker, and moderate conservatives didn't want a hard-liner. While Johnson had no opponents during a private party roll call late Tuesday, some two dozen Republicans did not vote, more than enough to sink his nomination.

But when GOP Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik rose to introduce Johnson's name Wednesday as their nominee, Republicans jumped to their feet for a standing ovation.

"House Republicans and Speaker Mike Johnson will never give up," she said.

Democrats again nominated their leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, criticizing Johnson as an architect of Trump's legal effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Biden.

With Republicans controlling the House only 221-212 over Democrats, Johnson could afford just a few detractors to win the gavel. He won 220-209, with a few absences.

All four of the Republican representatives from Arkansas -- Bruce Westerman, Steve Womack, French Hill and Rick Crawford -- voted for Johnson.

Jeffries said House Democrats will find "common ground" and work with Republicans whenever possible for the "good of the country."

Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, the Democratic conference chair, said that the speaker fight had devolved into a contest over "who can appease Donald Trump." At that line, a handful of hard-right Republicans stood and applauded.

Lawmakers quickly reconvened to get back to work, approving a resolution saying the House "stands with Israel" and "condemns Hamas' brutal war." Next, they turned to a stalled government funding bill.

The Israel resolution passed 412-10, with the four Arkansas representatives voting yes as well.

Overnight the endorsements for Johnson started pouring in, including from the failed speaker hopefuls. Rep. Jim Jordan, the hard-charging Judiciary Committee chairman from Ohio previously backed by Trump, gave his support, as did Majority Leader Steve Scalise -- the fellow Louisiana congressman rejected by Jordan's wing -- who stood behind Johnson after he won the nomination.

"Mike! Mike! Mike!" lawmakers chanted at a press conference after the late-night internal vote, surrounding Johnson and posing for selfies in a show of support.

Anxious and exhausted, Republican lawmakers are desperately trying to move on.

Johnson's rise comes after a tumultuous month, capped by a head-spinning Tuesday that within the span of a few hours saw one candidate, Rep. Tom Emmer, the GOP Whip from Minnesota, nominated and then quickly withdrawn when it became clear he would be the third candidate unable to secure enough support from GOP colleagues after Trump bashed his nomination.

"He wasn't MAGA," said Trump, referring to his Make America Great Again campaign slogan.

Attention quickly turned to Johnson. A lawyer specializing in constitutional issues, Johnson had rallied Republicans around Trump's legal effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

Elevating Johnson to speaker gives Louisianians two high-ranking GOP leaders, putting him above Scalise.

Affable and well liked, colleagues swiftly started giving Johnson their support. In no time, his name replaced McCarthy's on the sign outside the speaker's office in the Capitol.

The congressman, who drew on his Christian beliefs, said to the American people watching: "Our mission here is to serve you well, and to restore the people's faith in this House."

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who led a small band of hard-liners to engineer McCarthy's ouster at the start of the month, posted on social media that "Mike Johnson won't be the Speaker the Swamp wants but, he is the Speaker America needs."

Republicans have been flailing all month, unable to conduct routine business as they fought amongst themselves with daunting challenges ahead.

The federal government risks a shutdown in a matter of weeks if Congress fails to pass funding legislation by a Nov. 17 deadline to keep services and offices running. More immediately, President Biden has asked Congress to provide $105 billion in aid -- to help Israel and Ukraine amid their wars and to shore up the U.S. border with Mexico. Federal aviation and farming programs face expiration without action.

Many hard-liners have been resisting a leader who voted for the budget deal that McCarthy struck with Biden earlier this year, which set federal spending levels that far-right Republicans don't agree with and now want to undo. They are pursuing steeper cuts to federal programs and services with next month's funding deadline.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she wanted assurances the candidates would pursue impeachment inquiries into Biden and other top Cabinet officials.

In all, some 15 congressmen, but no women, competed for the gavel over the past several weeks.

During the turmoil, the House was led by a speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the bow tie-wearing chairman of the Financial Services Committee. His main job was to elect a more permanent speaker.

Some Republicans -- and Democrats -- wanted to give McHenry more power to get on with the routine business of governing. But McHenry, the first person to be in the position that was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks as an emergency measure, declined to back those overtures. He, too, received a standing ovation.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Stephen Groves, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Jill Colvin and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press and by Catie Edmondson of The New York Times.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., shakes hands with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., before Republicans try to elect Johnson to be the new House speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



A new sign is installed above the entrance to the office of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. Republicans eagerly elected Johnson as House speaker on Wednesday, elevating a deeply conservative but lesser-known leader to the seat of U.S. power and ending for now the political chaos in their majority. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)



Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks after he was chosen as the Republicans latest nominee for House speaker at a Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)



Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., arrives as Republicans meet to decide who to nominate to be the new House speaker, on Capitol Hill in Washington, late Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



House of Representatives reading clerk Susan Cole calls members names for voting as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., to be the new House speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks after he was chosen as the Republicans latest nominee for House speaker at a Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)



Temporary House speaker Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks with Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., before Republicans try to elect Johnson to be the new House speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., takes the oath to be the new House speaker from the Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

