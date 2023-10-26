‘Kenny is ready’: Pittman says Guiton, players have confidence





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman said he likes the early returns on Kenny Guiton's first steps as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Three days after Pittman made the decision to dismiss offensive coordinator Dan Enos and move Guiton into that position, he's gotten a sampling of Guiton's insights into play calling and communicating with an entire side of the ball plus the full offensive staff.

"I think Kenny is ready," Pittman said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "He obviously knows the offense. He's more knowledgeable even than what I thought in the run game. Obviously, I've been in every meeting ... and I'm trying to help him in every aspect I can in the running game.

"He's ready for it, but more importantly than that, he believes that he's ready for it and the players believe that he's ready for it."

Pittman compared the potential spark of elevating Guiton, 32, into the new role to what Auburn got from interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams late last season after the Tigers fired Coach Bryan Harsin following a 41-27 home loss to the Razorbacks. Auburn gave Mississippi State a good game in a 39-33 loss on the road in Williams' first game, then beat Texas A&M (13-10) and Western Kentucky (41-17) before falling 49-27 at Alabama to cap a 5-7 season.

"I go back to Auburn last year and Cadillac ... becoming the head coach, and you know they beat A&M, they beat Western Kentucky and they played Mississippi State real tough, who was a real fine team, on the road," Pittman said.

"We lost our spirit on offense and we've got to get it back. Kenny's got great rapport with the kids, and he's very knowledgeable and I think kids believe in him. That'll make us play better right then and there. We obviously have to block them better and do things like that, but you also have to have the enthusiasm to do that and I think that's what he's bringing to our offensive staff."

The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) have lost six games in a row heading into Saturday's open date and then their final road trip of the season at Florida.

Guiton has scripted this week's offensive practices and he's working to pare down the extensive playbook to focus on elements of the system that the Arkansas coaches think will best fit quarterback KJ Jefferson and the entire unit.

Pittman stressed that unleashing the full potential of the team's playmakers is one of the more important elements of the change from Enos to Guiton.

Jefferson spoke about that issue Tuesday in an interview on the "Halftime" radio show on ESPN Arkansas.

"We have some very elite players on our team," Jefferson told Phil Elson and Matt Jones, the former Arkansas quarterback. "We also have leaders on our team as well that we want the season to go how we want it to go and it's not going that way, so it's pretty frustrating at times."

The Razorbacks rank at or near the bottom of SEC offenses in total production, efficiency and in the run game. They have struggled to protect Jefferson, particularly in the drop-back passing game, as evidenced by 31 sacks allowed.

Derek Kief, a former Alabama receiver (2014-18) who has been serving as a senior quality control coach on offense, moved up into Guiton's former spot as receivers coach.

Pittman said Kief is mature and he has a good relationship with the players.

"He knows the offense, went through the offense, knows the terminology," Pittman said of Kief being on the Maryland staff with Enos and Coach Mike Locksley, who had been together at Alabama during Kief's playing career.

"I think any time you make a change during the season ... the biggest thing is the terminology is the same for the kids. Do we have coaches that can coach that terminology, what we're trying to get done, so they're able to continue to play fast and things of that nature? He played in that system and he also has obviously been an analyst in that system, so he was an easy choice regarding that."

Jefferson spoke about Guiton's approach in team meetings early this week.

"He brought the whole offense up as a unit in a meeting and he basically broke down the two things he's focusing on moving forward," Jefferson said. "That's enthusiasm, just being able to have fun and be passionate, and also accountability: Everybody being accountable for their mistakes. If somebody [messes] up, we've got to be able to pinpoint it right there and not let it just blow by and turn that small problem into a big problem. Just try to nip it in the bud right then and there."

Pittman and Jefferson have both talked about using more of an up-tempo system, which was largely productive in the Kendal Briles offense at Arkansas the previous three years.

"The thing about going fast is it creates an advantage for us and a disadvantage for the defense, for them trying to get their calls in," Jefferson said on ESPN Arkansas. "We mainly catch them in base defense, so we know what that base defense is and we can attack different areas of the field.

"In the past, tempo has been great to us, being able to put points up on the board and getting up on defenses and starting fast. I would like to see moving forward us being able to tempo, boost the speed of the game up a little bit and catch the defenses in some bad situations and take advantage of it."

Pittman said he thinks Guiton can help energize the offensive side of the ball.

"I think the kids are excited," he said. "Again, that's nothing negative towards Coach Enos. It's just I think they're excited.

"Obviously, when things have been difficult, one of the answers is change. The other answer is to get better at what you're doing and those things. And we've tried that. I feel like the kids feel like there's the opportunity for new life maybe or whatever you want to say.

"Our offense, we weren't doing it well. So the only way I knew how to do it was try to change it and certainly the kids have bought into that well the last two days."



