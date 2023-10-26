Little Rock man arrested in Oct. 13 double homicide

A Little Rock resident has been arrested and charged after a man and his adult son were killed earlier this month, according to a Thursday night social media post from the Little Rock Police Department.

Daylon Bland, 20, will face two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Marvin Jenkins Sr., 47, and Marvin Jenkins Jr., 21, who were fatally shot Oct. 13 near 8400 Mabelvale Pike, authorities said. The address is about 1 1/2 miles west of the South University Avenue interchange with Interstate 30 in Little Rock.

Officers responding to a shooting at 4:51 p.m. that day found the victims in a vehicle. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds, and both men died of their injuries at the scene.