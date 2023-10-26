Mizzou’s Schrader leads way

SEC coaches and media members who cover the conference both voted for three preseason All-SEC teams.

Missouri sixth-year senior Cody Schrader, who redshirted as a true freshman and played three seasons at Division II Truman State in Kirksville, Mo., wasn't among the six running backs voted All-SEC by the coaches or media.

But past the midway point of the season, look who's leading the SEC in rushing yards?

Yup, Cody Schrader.

The player who walked on at Missouri in 2022 has 807 yards on 140 carries through 8 games for the 7-1 Tigers. He has a 26-yard lead on Kentucky senior Ray Davis, who has 111 carries for 781 yards in 7 games.

Davis likely will regain the SEC rushing lead Saturday when Kentucky plays Tennessee and Missouri has an open date, but Schrader can enjoy the top spot for a least a few days.

Schrader, who is from St. Louis, was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after he rushed 26 times for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns in Missouri's 34-12 victory over South Carolina. He gained 86 yards after contact.

In four games against SEC opponents this season, Schrader has 75 carries for 404 yards and 7 touchdowns.

"For me, it's proving myself right," said Schrader, who was put on scholarship early last season. "I believed in myself throughout my entire football career, and I feel like besides my family and friends, everybody's kind of counted me out.

"So every time I touch the ball, I've got to make the best of the opportunity, just to continue to prove myself right that I do belong here. Because I do belong in the SEC. I do belong as one of the best running backs in the country."

Schrader, 5-9 and 214 pounds, had 157 carries for 691 yards last season, including 18 for 87 in Missouri's 29-27 victory over Arkansas.

At Truman State, Schrader had three-season totals of 300 carries for 2,074 yards and 24 touchdowns.

"I've never been whatever the quote 'great athlete' is," Schrader said. "But being able to [run] vertical, I've always prided myself at out-lasting teams in the fourth quarter.

"That's when games are won, especially in this league."

Trending

Mississippi State senior linebacker Nathaniel Watson was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week after he had a season-high 14 tackles in the Bulldogs' 7-3 victory at Arkansas.

It was the sixth consecutive game an Arkansas opponent earned a conference honor.

The streak started with BYU junior end Tyler Batty being Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after he had a career-high 9 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in the Cougars' 38-31 victory at Arkansas. Batty also forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery.

Next up was LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels, SEC Offensive Player of the Week after he completed 20 of 29 passes for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Tigers' 34-31 victory over the Razorbacks.

Texas A&M senior Ainias Smith had an 82-yard punt return when the Aggies beat Arkansas 34-22 and was SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Then it was Ole Miss senior linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk's turn. He was SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Rebels' 27-20 victory over the Razorbacks. He intercepted a KJ Jefferson pass and returned it 28 yards to the Arkansas 3 to set up a touchdown and had a season-high 9 tackles.

Alabama junior tackle JC Latham was SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Crimson Tide held on to beat Arkansas 24-21.

The streak of opponents earning conference honors at the Razorbacks' expense will stop this week because Arkansas has an open date Saturday.

Homecoming game

Georgia junior quarterback Carson Beck, who is from Jacksonville, Fla., will be back in his hometown to lead the No. 1 Bulldogs against rival Florida on Saturday.

It will be the first start Beck has made for Georgia at EverBank Stadium.

"Obviously, it's super cool," Beck said. "The last time I played there I was 11 years old, for the city championship.

"Going back there, to play in my hometown, to play in the Georgia-Florida game, a huge rivalry, is going to be fun."

In seven games as Stetson Bennett's replacement, Beck has completed 173 of 235 passes (73.6%) for 2,147 yards and 12 touchdowns with 4 interceptions.

"He plays very consistently, winning football when he plays within the system," Bulldogs Coach Kirby Smart said. "I think sometimes when he tries too much, he gets himself in trouble.

"But he's played at a really high level to me, like a 90% success rate, and keeping a 10% from being catastrophic is critical. That's the ones you want to get back.

"If you can take that 10% and throw them away to keep his 90% and his accuracy, we're going to be good offensively when he's good."

Beck is on pace to set Georgia's completion percentage record for a season. Bennett set the mark last season at 68.3%.

Seven enough

Before Mississippi State's 7-3 victory at Arkansas last week, the Bulldogs had lost 69 consecutive games in which they scored seven or fewer points, according to AL.com.

The last time the Bulldogs won scoring fewer than seven points was on Nov. 1, 1980, when Mississippi State beat No. 1 Alabama 6-3 in Jackson, Miss.

Dana Moore kicked two field goals, from 37 and 22 yards, for the winning points for the Bulldogs over the two-time defending national champion Crimson Tide.

Alabama drove to the Mississippi State 3 with 25 seconds left, but the Bulldogs recovered a fumble to hold on for the upset.

Sweet 16

Missouri moved up to No. 16 in The Associated Press poll after improving to 7-1 with its 34-12 victory over South Carolina.

It's the highest AP ranking for the Tigers since 2014, when they were No. 14 in the final poll of the season and finished 11-3.

Hitting 300

LSU Coach Brian Kelly earned his 300th career victory when the Tigers beat Army 62-0 last Saturday.

In 33 seasons, Kelly's record is 300-103-2. That includes 118-35-2 at Division II Grand Valley (Mich.) State, 19-16 at Central Michigan, 34-6 at Cincinnati, 113-40 at Notre Dame and 16-6 at LSU.

"I don't really think about it that much," Kelly said last week when asked about being on the verge of his 300th victory. "This is the first time I heard that's the case.

"I think when you love what you do, you're not counting wins. You're thinking about, 'What do we need to do from a player development stand point? What do we need to do to get better in this area?'

"Listen, if I was thinking about wins, I would've been out of this business a long time ago."

Kelly, 61, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1983 at Assumption College in Massachusetts, where he also played linebacker.

Young bucks

With Alabama having an open date, Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban spoke at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham, Ala.

When Saban met with members of the media, he was asked whether it's possible the same analytics that determine players need rest can be applied to his assistant coaches benefiting from a break as well.

"I don't know," Saban said. "Is there an analytical way for anybody to know whether I need a break?"

Saban turns 72 on Oct. 31 -- yes, he was born on Halloween -- but he's showing no signs of slowing down.

"We got all these young bucks out there coaching," Saban said with a smile, referring to his staff. "I know they don't make them like they used to, but you ought to be worried about me, not them."

Scouting SEC

Michigan staff member Connor Stalions bought tickets to the 2021 and 2022 SEC Championship Game, according to an ESPN report.

Georgia played in both games, losing to Alabama in 2021 and beating LSU last season, en route to winning national championships both seasons.

Stalions is at the center of an investigation into whether Michigan stole sideline signals with in-person video -- which is against NCAA rules -- and has been suspended.

Georgia beat Michigan 34-11 in the 2021 College Football Playoffs before winning a rematch with Alabama.

Michigan missed out on playing Georgia in last year's national championship game because the Wolverines lost their semifinal game to TCU.

"I didn't notice anything or know anything," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart told reporters Tuesday when asked about the Bulldogs' 2021 game against the Wolverines and Michigan now in the midst of potential sign-stealing scandal. "Nobody we talked to warned us of anything like that.

"Nothing I remember about the Michigan game that makes me think that."

If Michigan had Georgia's signals, it didn't do the Wolverines much good as they lost to the Bulldogs by 23 points.

Next question

After Alabama beat Tennessee 34-20, a media member asked Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel if he felt the officiating was one-sided and favored the Crimson Tide.

Heupel was silent for about 15 seconds as he looked down and tapped his fingers on a podium.

"Next question, " he finally said. "Was that a long enough silence?"

Tennessee was penalized eight times for 55 yards. Alabama had one penalty -- on an illegal snap -- for 5 yards.

Heupel's reaction aside, the Vols came into the game as the SEC's most-penalized team. They were averaging eight penalties for 69.2 yards per game. Alabama came into the game averaging seven penalties for 55.4 yards.

SEC TOP TO BOTTOM

Ranking(prev);record;comment

1. (1);Georgia;7-0;Staying atop the polls

2. (2);Alabama;7-1;Big comeback against Vols

3. (3);Ole Miss;6-1;Beats Freeze on the Plains

4. (4);LSU;6-2;Daniels has to be high in Heisman race

5. (5);Missouri;7-1;Bye to get ready for Georgia

6. (6);Tennessee;5-2;Shut out in second half at Alabama

7. (7);Florida;5-2;Looking to upset Georgia

8. (8);Kentucky;5-2;Defense will try to slow down Vols

9. (9);Texas A&M4-3;Taking on South Carolina after open date

10. (13);Mississippi State;4-3;Wright might get another start at QB

11. (12);Auburn;3-4;Still looking for first SEC victory

12. (11);South Carolina;2-5;No match for Mizzou

13. (10);Arkansas;2-6;Open date to figure things out

14. (14)Vanderbilt;2-6;Road trip to Ole Miss

PLAYER TO WATCH

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston, Soph., 6-1, 180 pounds

Hairston has become a ballhawk in his first season as a starter for the Wildcats.

Going into Kentucky's home game against No. 21 Tennessee on Saturday, Hairston has five interceptions to tie for the national lead with Iowa State sophomore Jeremiah Cooper.

Four of Hairston's interceptions have come in SEC games, including two he returned for touchdowns against Vanderbilt. Hairston also had interceptions against Georgia, Missouri and Eastern Kentucky. He's made 44 tackles.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida

2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

WHERE EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.

RECORDS; Georgia 7-0, 4-0 SEC; Florida 5-2, 3-1.

LINE Georgia by 14 1/2

Florida, which plays host to Arkansas next week at the Swamp, will look to pull a shocker and upset Georgia.

The No. 1 Bulldogs have won a school-record 24 consecutive games and are positioning themselves for a shot to win a third consecutive national championship.

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, 1-3 against Florida when he played safety for the Bulldogs from 1995-98, will look to improve to 6-2 against the Gators as a coach. The Bulldogs lead the series 55-44-2.

BY THE NUMBERS

700 Victories all-time for Missouri after the Tigers beat South Carolina 34-12

1951-52 The last time Ole Miss beat Auburn in back-to-back years prior to the Rebels defeating the Tigers 48-34 at home in 2022 and 28-21 at Jordan-Hare Stadium last Saturday. Ole Miss beat Auburn 39-14 at Mobile, Ala., in 1951 and 20-7 at Memphis in 1952.

$500,000 Bonus for LSU Coach Brian Kelly, according to USA Today, for the Tigers becoming bowl eligible with a 62-0 victory over Army.

53.2 Yards Tennessee redshirt freshman Jackson Ross averaged on five punts in the Vols' 34-20 loss to Alabama last Saturday. He had a long of 71 yards downed at the Crimson Tide 3.

6:07 Time of possession for Ole Miss on its opening nine-play, 48-yard touchdown drive at Auburn.

OVERHEARD

"Our theme all week was 'Rattle Rattler.' "

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz on the Tigers sacking South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler six times for 48 yards in losses in their 34-12 victory over the Gamecocks

"A pretty fun second half."

Alabama Coach Nick Saban on the Crimson Tide rallying to beat Tennessee 34-20 by outscoring the Vols 27-0 after halftime

"I know our fans don't like these one-score wins and the anxiety with them. So that's why I let them score there at the end, just to give the fans some anxiety."

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin on Auburn scoring a touchdown with 56 seconds left to make the Rebels' final winning margin 28-21.