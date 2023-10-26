PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mount St. Mary rallies by HS Lakeside





SEARCY -- The Mount St. Mary Belles erased a 2-1 deficit, winning the final two sets to eliminate Hot Springs Lakeside (22-25, 25-13, 25-27, 25-21, 15-10) at the Class 5A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Lion Arena.

Mount St. Mary will play Greenwood at 1 p.m. today in the first semifinal match.

The Belles ran out to a 23-17 lead in the fourth set following an ace from Izzey Crane, trailing 2-1 in the match. But Lakeside rallied behind kills by Madi Belle Landry and Aubrey Judd, and when officials whistled Mount St. Mary for a double tap, the Rams were within 23-20 as the Belles called for time.

From there, Izzey Crane and Ella Ward tallied kills for the Belles to help the 5A-Central champions get even in the match with a four-point victory.

In the decisive fifth set, Mount St. Mary scored first when Lakeside couldn't return a serve, and the Belle lead hit 2-0 after a Ward kill.

Following a kill from Landry, Mount St. Mary countered by taking advantage of a Ram hitting error, and a Samantha Smith ace for a 5-1 lead that forced a Lakeside timeout.

Leading 7-4, Mount St. Mary embarked on another prosperous run that began with a Lakeside hitting error that preceded a Ward ace and a kill by Hannah Wherry. When Savanah Bosley served an ace for an 11-5 lead, Lakeside used its final timeout of the fifth frame.

But Bosley responded to the stoppage with another ace, leading to a Lakeside push behind a service error and an Aubrey Judd block that got the Rams within 13-9.

But the Belles closed from there behind kills by Wherry and Ward for the final two points.

Greenwood 3, Marion 0

Greenwood got a match-high 18 kills from senior Myia McCoy and 16 from classmate Keke Rice to help the Bulldogs top Marion in three sets (25-15, 25-23, and 25-22).

The Bulldogs (20-10) punched Marion (24-7-1) early in the first set, scoring eight of the first 10 points to force a Patriot timeout.

McCoy went to work following the stoppage, racking up two kills and serving two aces, the latter of which gave the Bulldogs a 13-5 lead and forced Marion's final timeout of the first set.

Marion twice got within six points late in the first set, but Greenwood closed Marion out with three more McCoy kills down the stretch for a 10-point victory in the opener.

Greenwood started fast again in the second set as Rice racked up a pair of kills and Loren Eckhart served an ace for a 3-0 lead.

Marion took a three-point lead three times in the second set as sophomore Kennedy Bullins stacked four kills, but the Bulldogs pulled ahead 10-9 following a Rice kill, and Greenwood never trailed again down the stretch despite six ties.

Marion tied the set at 21-21 when Taylor Chamness served an ace, but Greenwood used two kills from Rice and one from McCoy to lock down a two-point victory in the second set.

Greenwood took two leads of five points or more in the third set, the second of which being 13-8 and forced the Pats' second timeout of the third set.

Marion made a game of it from there as Kendall Brown and Bullins each stacked two kills, while Alexa Shinabery had one that pushed the Pats within 16-13.

But the Pats could never get closer than two points the rest of the way as Rice and McCoy tallied two kills apiece down the stretch to return to the semifinals.



