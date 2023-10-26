BASEBALL

Braves re-sign reliever

The Atlanta Braves re-signed reliever Pierce Johnson to a $14.25 million, two-year contract Wednesday in the first offseason move for the team that posted baseball's best record this season. Johnson, who provided the Braves with a hard-throwing option out of the bullpen after being acquired from Colorado, will make $7 million each of the next two seasons. The deal also includes a $7 million club option for 2026 with a $250,000 buyout. The 32-year-old right-hander lost the closer's job with the Rockies, but he turned his season around after he was acquired by Atlanta for two minor leaguers on July 24. Johnson allowed two earned runs in 23 2/3 innings for a 0.76 ERA in 24 appearances for the Braves, with 32 strikeouts and just five walks. He assumed a key setup role along with A.J. Minter for closer Raisel Iglesias.

Red Sox hire chief officer

The Boston Red Sox have hired ex-pitcher Craig Breslow as their new chief baseball officer, the team announced Wednesday. Breslow pitched for Boston in 2006 and again from 2012-15. Since 2019, he has worked in the Cubs front office, serving most recently as an assistant general manager. Boston said in its statement that Breslow will be responsible for all baseball operations matters. He is the second consecutive Yale graduate to lead the Red Sox baseball operations department. Chaim Bloom, who was the first person to hold the chief baseball officer title for the Red Sox, was fired in September after presiding over three last-place finishes in four seasons. Now, Breslow will assume the same title Bloom held.

FOOTBALL

Broncos defend Jackson

The Denver Broncos are pleased Kareem Jackson's four-game suspension was cut in half, but some of his teammates still contend the NFL is making an example out of the hard-hitting safety by punishing what was actually a clean hit though it looked much worse on the field. Coach Sean Payton argued Jackson's case via Zoom on Tuesday with hearing officer Derrick Brooks, who issued the two-game reduction. Safety Justin Simmons gave a spirited, nearly five-minute defense of his teammate after practice Wednesday. Simmons suggested Jackson's hit on Green Bay tight end Luke Musgrave was actually a legal shoulder-to-shoulder strike that appeared on the field to be a helmet-to-helmet hit. It resulted in a 15-yard penalty, his second disqualification of the season and the suspension without pay that will cost him about $279,000 in lost wages. Jackson is also expected to be fined a fifth time this season for violations of the league's unnecessary roughness rules. His first four fines have totaled nearly $90,000.

Watson out again

Deshaun Watson won't practice this week or play this Sunday in Seattle. Those are the only absolutes at this point as Cleveland's quarterback continues to struggle with a right shoulder injury that started out as seemingly minor and become somewhat mysterious over the past month. Learning from another tough lesson last week, Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski ended speculation about Watson's game status on Wednesday by ruling him out against the Seahawks (4-2) and saying P.J. Walker will start. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will back up Walker. Watson remains slowed by a strained rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, an injury he initially sustained on Sept. 24 and has already kept him out of three games. A three-time Pro Bowler in Houston, Watson has made only nine of 23 possible starts since signing a $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns last year.

TENNIS

Keys ousted at WTA Elite

Second-seeded Madison Keys was eliminated from the WTA Elite Trophy after losing her second round-robin match, a 6-3, 7-6 (3) defeat to Caroline Garcia on Wednesday. After being upset in her opening match against eighth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia on Tuesday, the American player had to win against No. 20-ranked Garcia to keep her semifinal hopes alive. But despite Keys firing six aces, the ninth-seeded Frenchwoman forced the only break of serve in the match to clinch the first set. Garcia then held her nerve through a tighter second set to seal her first win over the 11th-ranked Keys since a Fed Cup playoff in 2014.

BASKETBALL

NBA drops All-Star gimmicks

The NBA All-Star Game is going back to its roots, with the best of the East playing the best of the West. Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement Wednesday, revealing this season's All-Star Game on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis will pit the top vote-getters from the two conferences against one another. The decision means captains will no longer draft teams, though the players with the most votes in each conference will serve as captains. The reason: Silver wants the All-Star Game to look more like traditional basketball. Another change -- the game will be 48 minutes. Since 2020, the league added 24 points to the leading team's score after three quarters and played the fourth quarter with only a shot clock but no game clock. The first team to hit the target score won.

Suns loses draft pick

The Phoenix Suns were docked a 2024 second-round draft pick by the NBA on Wednesday after the league said the team violated league rules on the timing of this season's free agency discussions. The league said the Suns engaged in free agency discussions with forward Drew Eubanks before the date that talks were permitted. Eubanks eventually signed with the Suns. The pick the Suns lost was originally Denver's and was acquired from the Orlando Magic in a previous trade. The league said the Suns cooperated with the investigation.