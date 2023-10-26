Pac-12’s elite teams hoping to put end to CFP drought

Now comes the hard part for the Pac-12.

The Pac-12 has been tons of fun and high quality in what will be its last season in its current form. Next year, 10 Pac-12 schools scatter to three other Power Five conferences.

Before they go, the conference is trying to break a six-year College Football Playoff drought. To do so, it will have to overcome itself.

Because of some excellent out-of-conference results, the Pac-12 has four teams with zero or one loss. Only the SEC has that many.

The difference: In the Pac-12, most of those teams still have to play each other, starting with No. 8 Oregon (6-1) at No 13 Utah (6-1) on Saturday.

The Utes also play No. 5 Washington (7-0) next month. The Ducks and Huskies have already played each other and each play No. 11 Oregon State (6-1) in late November. The Beavers handed Utah its only loss.

That doesn't even count No. 24 Southern California's back-to-back games against the Huskies and Ducks in early November, though calling the Trojans (6-2) a contender at this point seems like a stretch.

Ideally, what the Pac-12 -- or any conference -- wants is a conference title game that is likely to send the winner to the playoff. Realistically, that requires two teams with no more than one loss each.

That's hard to achieve when all the best teams have to knock heads on the road to the championship game.

Balance and depth makes for a fun regular season, but powerful teams that separate from the pack -- on in this case the Pac-12 -- reach the playoff.

No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah

Utah's Kyle Whittingham has made a strong case for Pac-12 and maybe even national coach of the year by keeping the two-time conference champions in contention despite a load of injuries and a work-in-progress offense. The Utes were too tough for USC last week. The Ducks are not as likely to be pushed around, but it has become apparent that Utah is not giving up its Pac-12 crown without a knock-down, drag-out fight.

PICK Oregon 28-20.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida

The Bulldogs have won two in a row and five of the last six at the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Fla. The Gators have shown some progress under Coach Billy Napier in Year 2, but they still look a ways from being able to threaten the two-time defending national champions -- even if the Bulldogs have not quite played to that level so far this season.

PICK Georgia 41-20.

No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin

After the Buckeyes dispatched Penn State, this trip to Camp Randall appears to be the biggest stumbling block between them and another pivotal showdown with No. 2 Michigan.

This is a huge one for the Badgers as they try to win the final version of the Big Ten West before the conference abandons divisions and expands in 2024. Wisconsin is alone in first place, but another loss could throw the Badgers back into a tiebreaker situation with Iowa -- which they would lose. And, the Badgers are playing with a backup quarterback.

Ohio State has won nine in a row against the Badgers since they upset a top-ranked Buckeyes team in 2010.

PICK Ohio State 31-14.

No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville

The biggest football game the basketball powers have ever played. A second loss for either would make it tricky to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. Once again Duke QB Riley Leonard (ankle) is a question mark.

PICK Louisville 21-18.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas

The Sooners have won 18 consecutive against the Jayhawks, who are hoping for the return of QB Jaylon Daniels (back) after he missed the last three games. Kansas has been potent offensively even with backup QB Jason Bean. The defense, though, is not great. The path to an upset is to win an classic 2010s Big 12 shootout and the chances go way up with Daniels.

PICK Oklahoma 49-34.

The rest of Saturday's games involving ranked teams and FBS foes:

No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest

You might not think of the Wake game as a hurdle for FSU to clear, but the Demon Deacons have won three straight meetings ... FLORIDA STATE 42-17.

No. 5 Washington at Stanford

Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies have a good get-right opponent after that ugly victory last week against Arizona State ... WASHINGTON 55-20.

BYU at No. 7 Texas

QB Maalik Murphy fills in for Quinn Ewers (shoulder) with freshman Arch Manning moving up the depth chart to No. 2 ... TEXAS 35-14.

Indiana at No. 10 Penn State

Going from Ohio State to the Hoosiers has to feel like getting upgraded to first-class from a middle seat in the last row in coach for the Nittany Lions ... PENN STATE 42-7.

No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona

Wildcats have quietly entered the chat in the Pac-12 and have a chance to play spoiler down the stretch ... ARIZONA 24-20.

Vanderbilt at No. 12 Mississippi

Rebels have won four in a row overall against Vandy, averaging 42 points per game ... OLE MISS 35-14.

Pittsburgh at No. 14 Notre Dame

Irish have won six of seven meetings and haven't lost at home to Pitt since 2008 ... NOTRE DAME 34-17.

No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Last year, the Tar Heels' befuddling upset loss was to Georgia Tech, but they got that out of the way last week against Virginia ... NORTH CAROLINA 30-14.

No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State

Falcons defense is third in the nation in yards per play allowed at 4.05 ... AIR FORCE 34-17.

No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky

Matchup of quarterbacks ranked 11th (Joe Milton of Tennessee) and 13th (Devin Leary of Kentucky) in the SEC in passer rating ... TENNESSEE 23-16.

No. 22 Tulane at Rice

Owls QB JT Daniels, at his fourth school, is leading the AAC with 2,173 yards passing and 17 touchdowns ... TULANE 32-27.

Colorado at No. 23 UCLA

Deion Sanders' Buffs have been listing but they are still an attraction. UCLA announced a rare sellout at the Rose Bowl ... UCLA 35-21.

No. 24 Southern Cal at California

USC has lost two in a row and still have three ranked teams on the schedule ... USC 38-27.

Old Dominion at No. 25 James Madison

Dukes lost their only game as a ranked team in 2022 ... JAMES MADISON 27-10.

RECORD

LAST WEEK 16-5.

SEASON 133-49.