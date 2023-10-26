PREP FOOTBALL: Best case and worst case scenarios for area football teams

There are two weeks remaining in the regular season for high school football teams, and now it's that time of year when they...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Northwest Arkansas football playoff scenarios
PREP FOOTBALL: Best case and worst case scenarios for area football teamsby Henry Apple | October 26, 2023 at 1:00 a.m.
Farmington Cardinals Junior Luke Elsik (3) is brought down by Rogers Mountaineers Senior Payson Jones (22) during the Rogers at Farmington football game at Cardinal Stadium , September 8, 2023, Farmington, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)
Print Headline: Questions about teams’ playoff hopes begin to build
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT