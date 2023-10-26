Rangers’ infielder nearing historic mark

The Texas Rangers mobbed the green grass in between home plate and the pitcher's mound at Minute Maid Park on Monday, decked out in their AL champion T-shirts and hats, for a celebratory team photo.

Now, whether they'd wholly wanted to sit and pose with a clubhouse full of champagne and Budweiser awaiting is a different topic. Even still, they weren't going to evacuate the photoshoot until all necessary parties were present.

"We're missing someone," one player yelled.

"Marcus," several players shouted in unison. "Get over here."

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien -- pulled away from the fracas to chat with Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez on Fox Sports' postgame show -- jogged from the first baseline set, skirted to the front of the group and slid in to the right side of pitcher Martin Perez. His son Joshua, one of Semien's four children, sat on his lap.

Hey, the busiest man in baseball is always in demand.

There's a real case to be made that Semien might be just that.

Semien, 33, led all of baseball in regular-season plate appearances in each of the last three seasons. He reached 724 in both 2021 and 2022, then had 752 in 2023. He played all 162 games -- well, now 174 after the Rangers' ALCS series win over Houston -- this season, and hasn't missed a game since May 12 of last season.

"We play the most games in all of sports," Semien said. "All the sports you watch, everybody talks about baseball and 'How do you play 162 games?' Well, that's what we do. And that's why we show up every day, to continue to get better, no matter how our body feels, and we'll use the crowd energy and any adrenaline we can get to perform at our best."

Now he nears history, too. His 810 plate appearances this calendar year (a team-record 752 in the regular season and 58 more in the postseason) rank fourth all time in a single season. He's one behind Cincinnati's Pete Rose (811, 1975) for third and 19 behind Florida's Juan Pierre (829, 2003) for second. Lenny Dykstra set the all-time mark with 833 in 1993 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Let's do the math. Semien has averaged 4.6 plate appearances per game in the regular and postseason, so consider that the benchmark. The Rangers would need to play five World Series games for Semien to tie Dykstra's record and six for him to break it. If the series were to last seven games, Semien could break Hideki Matsui's all-time record of 180 games played in a single season.

His status as Texas' leadoff hitter gives him more opportunities than anyone else to generate at-bats. Few in baseball played the part better this season. His 10 leadoff home runs this regular season were a single-season club record, and he was just the 10th player in MLB history to do so. He was the fifth leadoff hitter in league history to record 100-plus RBI; his 122 runs scored were the most in the AL. Only seven other players across baseball this season -- one of which was teammate Adolis Garcia -- record 100 runs scored and 100 driven in.

Decent. So, excuse Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy for his short-and-to-the-point response when the topic of shifting Semien -- whose bat hasn't quite taken off yet in the postseason -- further down the lineup.

"Yeah," was all Bochy had to say Saturday when asked if he still envisioned Semien atop Texas' lineup moving forward.

Enough said.

But, back to those playoff struggles, because they've been as real as his chances of breaking Dykstra's record: Semien slashed .192/.276/.231 with two doubles in the Rangers' first dozen playoff games. His .507 OPS is the lowest among all qualified Rangers position players in the postseason.

The Astros pitched Semien away for seven games and induced countless soft pop-ups, though there's reason to believe he straightened things out in Houston. Semien went 2 for 3 with two walks and a run scored in Game 6, then had another walk and a hit -- when he squared up on a ninth-inning Ryne Stanek (Arkansas Razorbacks) fastball and drove it 97.6 mph into left field -- in Game 7.

Shortstop Corey Seager, the other half of Texas' half-a-billion-dollar infield, had also struggled for the first six games of the ALCS. Then he recorded three hits -- one of which was a jolt-inducing 440-foot first-inning home run -- in Game 7.

Seager's slump might be over. Semien hopes his breaks next.

"He came here to win a World Series, and so did I," Semien said amid the clubhouse celebration after Game 7. "It's up to us to get the offense going."

One thing that can be counted on?

He'll have plenty of chances to do that. Maybe even a historic amount.