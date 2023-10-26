Reconstituted board of Little Rock housing authority votes to oust leaders of affiliated nonprofit

The reconstituted board of commissioners of the Little Rock public housing authority on Wednesday voted to expel the board members of an affiliated development nonprofit known as the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.

Prior to the vote by the housing authority's board on Wednesday, the nonprofit was led by the ousted former vice chair of the housing authority's board.

It was the first meeting of the housing authority's board following the expulsion of its chair and vice chair last month.

On Sept. 26, the Little Rock Board of Directors voted to remove H. Lee Lindsey and Leta Anthony in response to financial and management problems identified by federal regulators.

The city board declined to remove a third commissioner, Kerry Wright.

Lindsey and Anthony recently filed a lawsuit in Pulaski County Circuit Court in an attempt to be reinstated to the housing authority's board. On Oct. 17, in response to their lawsuit, a circuit court judge temporarily barred the city of Little Rock from naming replacements for Lindsey and Anthony on the panel.

During the special-called meeting of the housing authority's board on Wednesday, Wright was joined by two new commissioners, Karen Buchanan and Bruce James.

City board members confirmed Buchanan and James to the five-seat panel on Oct. 17, replacing Branndii Peterson and Louis Jackson.

The first meeting of the reconstituted board coincided with the annual October task of electing new officers for the housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance.

Wright was elected chair and Buchanan was elected vice chair.

Metropolitan Housing Alliance Executive Director Ericka Benedicto told commissioners that housing authority officials have asked for more time to prepare a required corrective action plan following a Sept. 1 report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Quality Assurance Division.

Officials are expected to meet with the Quality Assurance Division team on Nov. 1, Benedicto said. She suggested that the meeting would yield "significant progress" toward the completion of the plan if it cannot be fully completed at that time.

Also on Wednesday, commissioners were presented with a proposed resolution authorizing a non-competitive emergency agreement with MRI Software for financial management consulting and reconstruction services tied to delinquent financial submissions and audits.

Financial reconstruction is a required corrective action based on the findings of the Quality Assurance Division report, Benedicto noted. The non-competitive element of the contract had received the approval of HUD, she said.

Audits of the housing authority's financial information for 2019 and subsequent years remain unfinished.

Benedicto said that MRI specializes in working with housing authorities. The firm is expected to help reconstruct the housing authority's financials from 2019 to get them current, she said.

MRI is expected to offer fee accounting services -- something the housing authority "desperately needs," Benedicto said -- not only to help with audits but also to make other financial submissions to HUD, she said.

Among other financial and administrative lapses, the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation's financial entanglement with the housing authority was scrutinized in the Quality Assurance Division report.

The HUD review team found that the finances of the two entities appeared to be co-mingled.

The report also said that the independent public accountant for the housing authority had attributed the unfinished status of the 2019 audit to the fact that auditors had not received all of the requested information related to the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.

In addition to listing Anthony as president, a copy of the resolution approved on Wednesday listed Lindsey, Peterson, Kenyon Lowe Sr. and E. Regina Pierce as directors of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.

Lowe is a former chair of the housing authority's board whose reappointment the city board denied last year. Wright was confirmed to Lowe's seat last March.

Prior to the vote on the ouster of the nonprofit's leaders, Wright said officials would secure bank accounts, financial records and servers from the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.

Past problems related to the Quality Assurance Division report as well as HUD's decision in August to designate the housing authority as "troubled" were attributable to the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, Wright said.

The Metropolitan Housing Alliance gave HUD everything it had whereas HUD had problems getting information from the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, Wright said.

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter, who attended Wednesday's meeting, at one point noted that the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation was created by the Metropolitan Housing Alliance.

Carpenter said that "the removal of the board members is a first step. 'Give this to us' is a second step. I have every reason to believe that they will comply."

If they do not, the city will seek an injunction to get the information, Carpenter said.

The Central Arkansas Housing Corporation's staff will be told to continue with their regular duties until further notice but will be working under Benedicto in her capacity as executive director and, most likely, a manager on the ground, Benedicto said.

As part of the same vote, commissioners decided to set Monday as the date when keys and other access to the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation must be turned over.