Residents create task force to tackle copper thefts

Copper thefts have been an ongoing problem in Pine Bluff, and it has plagued more than just one neighborhood.

Citizens who have endured problems related to the thefts — such as poor Internet connection — aired their concerns to an AT&T representative and Pine Bluff city officials during a community meeting Wednesday afternoon inside the Kevin D. Collins Training Center in the Civic Center.

Mayor Shirley Washington signed up nine volunteers out of the 26 in attendance to take part in a task force to bring awareness to the crime and help citizens monitor their neighborhoods.

“There will be some suspicious activity in the neighborhoods,” Washington said. “They may hear something at night. Just to let them know, we are trying to curtail the copper thefts. We know we can’t end it, but we know we have to curtail it, slow it down, but it’s going to take everyone, the police and citizens as well.” The Rev. Jesse Turner, the longtime leader of Interested Citizens for Voter Registration and Pastors on Patrol, said he is happy to see the city become involved in the ongoing problem.

“Right now, there’s a synergy to say, let’s get something done. Let’s try to fix this,” he said. “I like the idea of the law already being in place, but I want to see that it is enforced. That state has a law; we should be using this.” The thefts have been costly. D’Angelo Brown, an area manager for field services with AT&T based in Little Rock, said the company has spent at least $250,000 on trying to restore the copper needed for its services, but he assured the citizens no extra costs would be passed down to them.

The points of theft are all across Pine Bluff, according to Brown, but Washington said she noticed a heavy occurrence of the offenses along Ohio Street.

Stopping copper thefts in Pine Bluff has been a difficult problem for law enforcement because of how skilled the offenders are at the crime, according to authorities.

“There haven’t been that many that have been caught, as you can tell,” 11th District West Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter said. “Those guys that are doing it sound like professionals. We have had several of them throughout the year, but the people have caught people from time to time who are caught pulling copper off the poles. I don’t think we’ve seen those professionals. I think what we’ve seen is people stealing copper to sell it to go by drugs, a little at a time. But this problem we’re talking about today is a little bigger than that, when you have professionals coming in here and cutting lines quick and moving on in the cover of night or even in broad daylight, when they appear to be legitimate people working on poles.” Those who legitimately work for AT&T, Brown said, will wear company-issued badges and cops will ask to see them.

Gary Wiley works in maintenance at Pine Bluff Cable, the city’s cable and internet provider, said the cable he and his coworkers install are so high in voltage — about 90 volts, he said — the would-be criminals won’t touch it.

“I’ll be on standby, working 24 hours sometimes, late at night trying to prepare the cable. Sometimes, they’ll cut the fiber, but our fiber, we put it up a little higher,” Wiley said.

The city is planning a news conference for 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Collins Center to take its anti-theft message public.





D’Angelo Brown of AT&T addresses Pine Bluff citizens during a community meeting Wednesday in the Kevin D. Collins Training Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





