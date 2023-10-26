Richardson a big fan of Musselman’s work

SPRINGDALE -- Nolan Richardson, who led the University of Arkansas to its only NCAA basketball championship in 1994, is an Eric Musselman fan.

"Muss has done a super job," Richardson said Wednesday when he spoke to the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club at the Springdale Home2 Suites. "I call him, 'Super Coach.' "

Musselman has a 95-42 record in four seasons since coming to Arkansas from Nevada. His eight-year college coaching record is 205-76 with six NCAA Tournament appearances.

"If anyone has a chance to win another national championship at Arkansas, I think it's Muss," Richardson said. "The potential is certainly there. That's the way I see it.

"The key is to get to the Final Four. Then it's flip a coin and, 'Let's go.' "

Richardson, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee who had a 389-169 record in 17 seasons at Arkansas, led the Razorbacks to three Final Four appearances in 1990, 1994 and 1995.

No Arkansas coach since Richardson had gotten the Razorbacks past the NCAA Tournament's second round until Musselman led them to the Elite Eight in 2021 and 2022 and the Sweet 16 last year.

"Muss is old-school," Richardson said. "He's always pushing his players to give him everything they've got.

"I think that's why he has a chance to win it all, because his teams play great defense. It's hard to have a chance if you don't guard people. Arkansas' program is in good hands."

The No. 14 Razorbacks play No. 3 Purdue in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

"That's pretty strong," Richardson said. "That's a good measuring stick, and I think it's something [the Razorbacks] need with the kind of guys Muss has got with so many new players.

"It's a free game, a free look."

The Razorbacks have five returning scholarship players, led by senior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis and redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, along with seven transfers and two freshmen.

"I think they're going to be real good, and I think Muss has done a tremendous job to bring in the kind of players he has year in and year out," Richardson said. "He's been recruiting some super players. He knows who to go get.

"But to play a team like Purdue, it gives you a truer picture of how good you can be as well as what you need to work on."

Richardson said he would "go stone crazy" coaching today with the transfer portal in which players can move from one team to another without having to redshirt, and that Musselman has become a master of working the system.

"To me, he's sitting perfect, because he's used to having players that are there one year, two years," Richardson said. "A lot of coaches, they need to have a player for three or four years to develop.

"Muss has got to get that thing right [immediately], and that's what I think he can do.

"With what he's done in the transfer portal, he's ahead of the other guys in how he wants to do it and knowing what to expect."

Richardson said he called Rob Spivery, his former assistant coach at Tulsa, when Arkansas hired Musselman. Spivery played at Ashland (Ohio) College for Bill Musselman, Eric's father.

"Rob was my assistant and he knew Eric Musselman when he was just a little boy running around at his dad's practices," Richardson said. "Now Muss is the coach here at Arkansas where I used to coach.

"God Almighty, what a small world."

Richardson said he's excited Arkansas is playing No. 2 Duke on Nov. 29 in Walton Arena in the ACC/SEC Challenge. It will be the fifth time Arkansas has played Duke, but the first matchup in Fayetteville.

Richardson's Razorbacks were 2-1 against Duke, losing 97-83 at the 1990 Final Four in Denver and beating the Blue Devils 98-88 in the preseason NIT in New York during the 1990-91 season and winning the 1994 NCAA title with a 76-72 victory in Charlotte, N.C.

Duke beat Arkansas 78-69 in the NCAA West Region final in 2022.

"The Challenge brought that about," Richardson said of Duke playing at Arkansas. "Without that, this game never happens.

"It's the type of deal that's good for college basketball, because you get to see great teams play each other early in the season instead of watching some team beat another 120-39."

The Razorbacks are ranked in The Associated Press preseason poll for the third consecutive year after being No. 16 and No. 10 the previous two seasons.

It's the first time Arkansas has been ranked in three consecutive preseason polls since Richardson's Razorbacks were ranked to open four consecutive seasons from the 1993-94 through 1996-97.

"That says Muss is doing a tremendous job," Richardson said. "To me, that proves he's moving the program in the right direction when the Razorbacks keep getting that national respect."