Rising interest rates boost state treasury’s interest by about $86M in latest quarter





The state treasury earned about $86 million in interest in the quarter that ended Sept. 30 on an investment portfolio of about $11 billion with the assistance of rising interest rates, Treasurer Larry Walther told the state Board of Finance on Wednesday.

He reported that the state treasury's book rate of return for last quarter exceeded 3%.

"As you are aware, interest rates have been rising, [and] our investment team has been taking advantage of the higher rates to achieve these reported earnings," Walther told the state Board of Finance, chaired by state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson.

In the same quarter a year ago, then-state Treasurer Dennis Milligan reported the state treasury earned $40.6 million on an investment portfolio that totaled about $9.7 billion. In fiscal year 2023 that ended June 30, the state's investment portfolio reached $10.9 billion.

Milligan, a Republican, has served as state auditor since January and continues to serve on the state Board of Finance.

Walther told the finance board on Wednesday that "with the turmoil taking place in the Middle East, some have wondered if we invest in Israel bonds" in the state treasury's investment portfolio.

"We currently have $47 million in Israel bond holdings in our portfolio and we are considering some additional purchase of bonds," he said.

Walther, a Republican, said he agrees with the sentiment of many of his fellow state treasurers and financial officers that investing in Israel bonds "is a testament to our long-standing belief in Israel's resiliency and the value it brings to the global economy."

Act 644 of 2017, sponsored by then-Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, allows the state treasurer to purchase bonds from Israel that are guaranteed and backed by the full faith and credit of that government.

For the quarter that ended Sept. 30, the state treasury's book rate of return was 3.279%, said Steven Kilgore, director of investment accounting for the state treasurer's office. In the same quarter a year ago, that book rate of return was 1.749%

The state Board of Finance on Wednesday voted to increase its range for the state treasury's book rate of return for the quarter that started Oct. 1 to between 3.25% and 3.35% -- up from a range of 3.2% to 3.3% for the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

In the last quarter, the state treasury's long-term investment portfolio earned $56.89 million and the state treasury's short-term investment portfolio earned $29.14 million, according to the state treasurer's report.

The long-term investment portfolio includes mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasuries, agency bonds, municipal bonds and Small Business Administration loans, and the short-term investment portfolio includes commercial paper, treasury bills, certificates of deposit, and demand and money market accounts, the report shows.

As the state's bank, the state treasury focuses on safety first, liquidity second, and the return on the investment or yield thirdly, Walther said.

With the help of rising interest rates and a larger investment portfolio, the Arkansas treasury's interest earnings skyrocketed to $254.5 million in fiscal year 2023 that ended June 30 -- far exceeding the $69.9 million earned in fiscal year 2022 -- state officials reported in July. The treasury's interest earnings total in fiscal 2023 was the highest amount since at least 2005. The next-highest since then was $116.9 million in fiscal 2019.

Walther, the former secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration, has been serving as the state treasurer since Aug. 7, when he was sworn in by state Supreme Court Justice Cody Hiland.

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Walther as state treasurer after the death of then-state Treasurer Mark Lowery in late July. Walther will serve as state treasurer until January of 2025. A state treasurer will be elected in the 2024 elections to serve the final two years of Lowery's four-year term to which he was elected in November 2022.

In other action Wednesday, the state Board of Finance voted to approve a proposed amendment to the state Employee Benefits Division's pharmacy benefit management services agreement with Navitus Health Solutions of Madison, Wis., for services that started July 1.

The parties desire to establish this amendment in order to provide clarification on the terms and conditions set forth in the state's request for proposals for a pharmacy benefit manager and the best and final offers conducted in response to the request for proposals, according to the proposed amendment to the agreement.

Grant Wallace, director of the state's Employee Benefits Division, told the state Board of Finance that "the addition of the language around data security and confidentiality" in the proposed amendment "really beefed those up to get more current language than what was included in the standard language of our state RFP process."

Wallace said the Legislative Council will now consider the proposed amendment to the pharmacy benefit management services agreement.

Walther asked Wallace to describe "any of the controversial issues that you expect."

In response, Wallace said that "none of the controversial issues are addressed in this document."

"The biggest thing is the pharmacy reimbursement rebates to them, and that really is going to have to be a conversation that [Legislative Council] has and gives us some guidance where they would like to see that go," he said.

The state's Employee Benefits Division's contract for $11.5 million with Navitus Health Solutions ends Dec. 31, 2026, according to Bureau of Legislative Research records. According to Wallace, the $11.5 million is for administrative costs for the full three-year term.



