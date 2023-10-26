Friday’s games
7A-Central
Cabot at FS Northside
Conway at Jonesboro
LR Southwest at LR Central
North Little Rock at Bryant
7A-West
Bentonville West at FS Southside
Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage
Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber
Springdale at Bentonville
6A-East
Benton at West Memphis
El Dorado at LR Catholic
Greene Co. Tech at Sheridan
Marion at Sylvan Hills
Searcy at Jacksonville
6A-West
Greenbrier at LR Christian
Greenwood at Pulaski Academy
Lake Hamilton at Russellville
Van Buren at Mountain Home
5A-Central
Morrilton at Mills
Joe T. Robinson at White Hall
Vilonia at Maumelle
Watson Chapel at Beebe
5A-East
Brookland at Paragould
Forrest City at Wynne
Southside Batesville at Batesville
Valley View at Nettleton
5A-South
De Queen at Magnolia
Hope at Texarkana
Hot Springs at Camden Fairview
LR Parkview at HS Lakeside
5A-West
Clarksville at Harrison
Dardanelle at Alma
Pea Ridge at Farmington
Prairie Grove at Shiloh Christian
4A-1
Gentry at Elkins
Green Forest at Huntsville
Lincoln at Berryville
Ozark at Gravette
4A-2
Bald Knob at Cave City
Heber Springs
at Harding Academy
Lonoke at Stuttgart
4A-3
Harrisburg at Gosnell
Jonesboro Westside at Highland
Pocahontas at Blytheville
Trumann at Rivercrest
4A-4
Bauxite at LR Hall
Benton HG at Mayflower
Clinton at Lamar
Pottsville at Dover
4A-7
Mena at Ashdown
Nashville at Malvern
4A-8
Crossett at Dumas
DeWitt at McGehee
Star City at Monticello
Warren at Helena-West Helena
3A-1
Cedarville at Mansfield
Charleston at West Fork
Greenland at Hackett
Lavaca at Booneville
3A-2
Newport at Yellville-Summit
Quitman at Melbourne
Salem at Perryville
3A-3
Osceola at Hoxie
Palestine-Wheatley at Piggott
Walnut Ridge at Manila
3A-4
Bismarck at Two Rivers
Glen Rose at Centerpoint
Jessieville at Danville
Paris at Magnet Cove
3A-5
Horatio at Junction City
Smackover at Gurdon
3A-6
Barton at Rison
Camden HG at Lake Village
2A-1
Conway Christian at Bigelow
Hector at Mountainburg
2A-2
Clarendon at Earle
Cross County at Marked Tree
Des Arc at East Poinsett Co.
Marianna at McCrory
2A-3
Foreman at Mount Ida
Lafayette County at Murfreesboro
Mineral Springs at Poyen
2A-4
Bearden at Hazen
England at Carlisle
Episcopal Collegiate at Hampton
Nonconference
Arkadelphia at Fordyce
8-Man
2A-North
Brinkley at Izard County
2A-South
Dermott at Hermitage
Marvell at Woodlawn
Mountain Pine at Strong
3A PLAYOFFS
Corning at Subiaco Academy
Cutter-Morning Star at Mountain View
Parkers Chapel at Cedar Ridge
Rose Bud at Genoa Central