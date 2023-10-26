Sections
Schedule

October 26, 2023 at 3:12 a.m.

Friday’s games

7A-Central

Cabot at FS Northside

Conway at Jonesboro

LR Southwest at LR Central

North Little Rock at Bryant

7A-West

Bentonville West at FS Southside

Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage

Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber

Springdale at Bentonville

6A-East

Benton at West Memphis

El Dorado at LR Catholic

Greene Co. Tech at Sheridan

Marion at Sylvan Hills

Searcy at Jacksonville

6A-West

Greenbrier at LR Christian

Greenwood at Pulaski Academy

Lake Hamilton at Russellville

Van Buren at Mountain Home

5A-Central

Morrilton at Mills

Joe T. Robinson at White Hall

Vilonia at Maumelle

Watson Chapel at Beebe

5A-East

Brookland at Paragould

Forrest City at Wynne

Southside Batesville at Batesville

Valley View at Nettleton

5A-South

De Queen at Magnolia

Hope at Texarkana

Hot Springs at Camden Fairview

LR Parkview at HS Lakeside

5A-West

Clarksville at Harrison

Dardanelle at Alma

Pea Ridge at Farmington

Prairie Grove at Shiloh Christian

4A-1

Gentry at Elkins

Green Forest at Huntsville

Lincoln at Berryville

Ozark at Gravette

4A-2

Bald Knob at Cave City

Heber Springs

at Harding Academy

Lonoke at Stuttgart

4A-3

Harrisburg at Gosnell

Jonesboro Westside at Highland

Pocahontas at Blytheville

Trumann at Rivercrest

4A-4

Bauxite at LR Hall

Benton HG at Mayflower

Clinton at Lamar

Pottsville at Dover

4A-7

Mena at Ashdown

Nashville at Malvern

4A-8

Crossett at Dumas

DeWitt at McGehee

Star City at Monticello

Warren at Helena-West Helena

3A-1

Cedarville at Mansfield

Charleston at West Fork

Greenland at Hackett

Lavaca at Booneville

3A-2

Newport at Yellville-Summit

Quitman at Melbourne

Salem at Perryville

3A-3

Osceola at Hoxie

Palestine-Wheatley at Piggott

Walnut Ridge at Manila

3A-4

Bismarck at Two Rivers

Glen Rose at Centerpoint

Jessieville at Danville

Paris at Magnet Cove

3A-5

Horatio at Junction City

Smackover at Gurdon

3A-6

Barton at Rison

Camden HG at Lake Village

2A-1

Conway Christian at Bigelow

Hector at Mountainburg

2A-2

Clarendon at Earle

Cross County at Marked Tree

Des Arc at East Poinsett Co.

Marianna at McCrory

2A-3

Foreman at Mount Ida

Lafayette County at Murfreesboro

Mineral Springs at Poyen

2A-4

Bearden at Hazen

England at Carlisle

Episcopal Collegiate at Hampton

Nonconference

Arkadelphia at Fordyce

8-Man

2A-North

Brinkley at Izard County

2A-South

Dermott at Hermitage

Marvell at Woodlawn

Mountain Pine at Strong

3A PLAYOFFS

Corning at Subiaco Academy

Cutter-Morning Star at Mountain View

Parkers Chapel at Cedar Ridge

Rose Bud at Genoa Central

