MOTOR SPORTS

Short Track Nationals returns at Texarkana

On Oct. 1, 2022, Little Rock's I-30 Speedway closed it gates for the final time following the running of the 35th Comp Cams Short Track Nationals, one of the nation's most prestigious sprint car events.

But the event has been resurrected and will be held this weekend at Texarkana 67 Speedway.

The event begins tonight with the Ralph Henson Memorial sprint car event, another former I-30 race that will pay $4,646 to win and is part of the American Sprint Car Series Mid-South Region schedule.

The Short Track Nationals will be held Friday and Saturday nights, and the winner of the Saturday night main event will collect $20,000. The top finishers from Friday night's two preliminary features will automatically earn spots in the Saturday night's main event.

Sam Hafertepe Jr. of Sunnyvale, Texas, won last year's final STN at I-30. He enters the event on a hot streak, having swept both ASCS races last weekend at Devil's Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. Jason Martin of Liberal, Kan., clinched his first ASCS national championship last weekend at Devil's Bowl.

Other former STN champions expected to attend Sammy Swindell (2017, 2016, 2013, 199), of Germantown, Tenn., Blake Hahn (2021, 2019, 2018) of Sapulpa, Okla., and Wayne Johnson (1997) of Oklahoma City.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 tonight and Friday night, and $30 Saturday night. Children aged 6-11 get in for $5 each night and children 5 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35 tonight and Friday night, and $40 on Saturday night.

BASKETBALL

Red Wolves roll in exhibition

In its first of two exhibition games, the Arkansas State men's team impressed in a 112-61 victory over Division II Trevecca Nazarene on Wednesday night at First National Bank Arena In Jonesboro.

ASU's Taryn Todd led all scorers with 22 points, 14 coming in the second half, on 7-of-11 shooting. University of Arkansas transfer Derrian Ford poured in 21 points for the Red Wolves on 7-of-10 shooting, including five three-pointers, while Dyondre Dominguez added 17 points and nine rebounds. Freddy Hicks chipped in with 13 points.

Trevecca Nazarene was led by Jalen Page, who scored 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Jamal Cannady was the only other Trojan player to score in double figures, scoring 14 points.

The Red Wolves forced 18 turnovers and held the Trojans to 39.7% shooting (23 of 58). ASU shot 58.2% (39 of 67) from the field and hit 13 of 27 three-pointers (48.1%).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services