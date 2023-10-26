Taggart news conference ends in shouts

A news conference held Wednesday morning to bring attention to the shooting death of Maurice Taggart turned into a shouting match between Taggart's brother and sister and several members of the public who had attended.

Cedric Taggart, who has taken a more outspoken interest in his brother's death in the past few days, stood on the steps of Jefferson County Courthouse and asked for answers in the case, at one point saying he wanted the FBI to take over the investigation because he didn't trust what the Pine Bluff Police Department was doing.

"From the get go, the moment I heard the 911 recordings, I knew something was wrong," Cedric Taggart told the 75 or so people who stood in the blocked off streets around the courthouse at the 11 a.m. event, which was attended by three Little Rock television stations.

Cedric Taggart went on to reference details, first presented by The Commercial in an Oct. 1 story, that Maurice Taggart had been struck in the back by a bullet, putting into question the Pine Bluff Police Department's description of events that said he was killed in a struggle over a gun with his son Justice Taggart. The family just recently obtained a copy of the death certificate, which confirmed The Commercial's reporting.

"Is that self defense?" Cedric Taggart asked, adding that he loves Shawndra Taggart, Maurice Taggart's widow, and Justice Taggart, Maurice Taggart's son, "but this is very serious. This is about my brother. We want the truth and we want closure."

Shawndra and Justice Taggart were at house on Aug. 30 when Maurice Taggart was hit with two bullets and later died, and Justice Taggart was struck once and survived.

At that point in the news conference, Tiffany Taggart, sister to Maurice and Cedric Taggart, began talking over her brother, questioning his motivation and saying Cedric Taggart and their mother Nina Taggart were eager to push the case forward out of a desire for money, calling their efforts a "publicity stunt to get paid."

"I've held my tongue long enough," said Tiffany Taggart. "That's my mother. My mother did not have a relationship with Maurice."

Members of the audience who loudly stated that they had come to hear Cedric Taggart then began yelling back at Tiffany Taggart, keeping the focus on the question of what happened to Maurice Taggart.

"Who shot him in the back?" one yelled. "Who shot him? Who killed him? You're talking loud but you aren't saying anything yet. He was murdered. Who did it?"

"Where's [Mayor] Shirley Washington?" another person yelled. "You're a part of this."

Mark Cannon, a community activist who has an online presence and who had organized the press conference, tried to regain control of the event, but the yelling and back talking persisted. Finally, Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson climbed the courthouse steps and demanded the crowd simmer down or he would end the press conference, adding that there would be time for all voices to be heard.

"This is a peaceful protest," he said. "So let's keep it peaceful."

"If that wasn't murder, how did my brother get shot in the back?" Cedric Taggart said again.

Tiffany Taggart later downplayed where Maurice Taggart was shot, saying that she had talked with Justice Taggart about what had happened at the scene and that she was satisfied with what he had told her but couldn't say publicly what that was. "There's no reason for my nephew to lie," Tiffany Taggart said.

Cedric Taggart suggested that those present at the scene of his brother's death had not been forthcoming to the police department.

"If you're not guilty, why would you lawyer up?" Cedric Taggart asked. "An innocent person doesn't have to do that."

Cedric Taggart defended his interest in the case, saying it's not about money.

"I got upset and said someone needs to pay, the city needs to pay because all they have been doing is stealing from us," he said. "But it's not about money. This is about finding the truth."

Eventually, the contention reached another fever pitch, causing Robinson to call an end to the press conference. At that point, a sheriff's office deputy came outside and started shooing people away from the front of the courthouse.

The TV station cameras, however, kept rolling as reporters grabbed various people for close-up interviews on the case.

"So you don't think there was any foul play involved?" one reporter asked Tiffany Taggart.

"Absolutely not," she said.

Another reporter put a microphone in Robinson's hand and asked for his take on the case. Robinson responded, at one point criticizing Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson, who, just a few hours after Maurice Taggart died, said Justice Taggart had been cleared of any wrongdoing at a time when Maurice Taggart's body had not yet been taken to the state Crime Lab for analysis.

"In all my 31 years in law enforcement, I've never seen anything like that," he said, later calling the chief's statement "unorthodox" and enough to cause him to be "a little suspicious."

Cedric Taggart said he had no faith in the police department to carry out a thorough investigation, saying he would ask the FBI to take it over.

Jihad Muhammad, a community activist, seconded that notion.

"If you don't turn this over to the FBI, you're not going to get to the bottom of this," he said. "You will never know the truth. Nothing else matters."

At the beginning of the press conference, Cannon asked for the resignations of several public officials, questioning their connections to the case. They included Chief Richardson, Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin Jr., all of whom were at the crime scene that morning.

Asked for a comment, Woods said he wouldn't respond to Cannon, whom he called "an internet troll." Franklin, as well, declined to comment saying Cannon "isn't a journalist and doesn't search for facts but takes what is handed to him." Richardson didn't return a text message.

Cannon said Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter should step aside from the case or resign. Hunter could not be reached for comment.

At the time of Maurice Taggart's death, he was out on bond after being charged with another man in connection with bilking close to $700,000 out of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, where Taggart had been executive director for four years. Two years ago, Taggart resigned the position, saying he was going to open his own law practice.

Madison Taggart (left), daughter of Maurice Taggart; Stacia Taggart, niece of Maurice; and Tiffany Taggart, sister of Maurice, talk with television reporters after a news conference. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Members of a small crowd voice their opinion in a news conference on the death of late Pine Bluff attorney Maurice Taggart outside the Jefferson County Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Members of a crowd that gathered to hear Cedric Taggart ask for justice for his slain brother, Maurice Taggart, react as Tiffany Taggart, another Taggart sibling, calls into question the reason for a Wednesday press conference. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)



Community activist Mark Cannon, left, holds a poster of public figures and law enforcement officers including Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson and Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. during a news conference Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. At right is Cedric Taggart, brother of late Pine Bluff attorney Maurice Taggart. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Madison Taggart, daughter of Maurice Taggart, sheds tears while talking with members of the media outside the Jefferson County Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Community activist Mark Cannon, right, asks family members of late Pine Bluff attorney Maurice Taggart to wait for their turn to address the public as Taggart's brother Cedric looks on. The crowd was dispersed before others could speak. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Timothy Armstrong, stepfather of the late Pine Bluff attorney Maurice Taggart, center, talks with Taggart's brother Cedric Taggart, left, and community activist Mark Cannon, right, on the steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

