Tigers face test from QB Porter

Ouachita Baptist did what was needed in its last game against Arkansas Tech. Today, the Tigers will attempt to do the same, even on short rest.

OBU (7-1, 7-1 Great American Conference), ranked No. 14 in NCAA Division II, takes its act on the road to duke it out with Southern Nazarene (4-4, 4-4) in Bethany, Okla., for a game that Tigers Coach Todd Knight said he believes will test his team's mettle.

"We're about to face a guy that's got 1,200 yards rushing and is the leading rusher in the conference," Knight said, referring to Southern Nazarene quarterback Gage Porter. "He was the player of the year for a reason last year, just a really great player. I don't know if you actually stop a guy like that, but you've sure got to try to keep him under control some.

"They're a hungry football team, and it's a short week. So our plate's full."

The Tigers also had their hands full last week with Arkansas Tech, but behind a record-breaking performance by Kendel Givens, they found a way to pull out a 31-24 win.

The junior ran for a career-high 181 yards and scored 3 touchdowns, including 2 in the fourth quarter to put OBU over the top. He also became the school's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns, which led to him earning league co-offensive player of the week honors.

"It's fun when you've got a guy like Kendel that's first, a high character Christian kid," Knight said. "He's a great leader on the team, great leader on campus. Kendel's what you'd want to say is a prototype because he's our guy.

"It's a lot of fun to have one of your leaders be a player like that. We've got several guys that our playmakers, like Connor Flannigan, that just go get it done, but the great thing about it is that they're team-oriented."

All hands will have to be on deck defensively against the Crimson Storm, particularly because of Porter. He averages 153.5 yards rushing per game, and he's scored a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns. The senior has also passed for 1,189 yards and eight scores for Southern Nazarene, which has the GAC's third-ranked offense.

Southern Nazarene has never beaten OBU in nine tries and was blanked 45-0 in last year's meeting.

ARKANSAS TECH

Oh so close

There isn't anyone around Arkansas Tech (3-5, 3-5 Great American Conference) that's interested in moral victories these days, but if there was ever a time where the Wonder Boys could walk away from a loss feeling good about themselves, it was on Oct. 21.

"I wish we could've finished just a hair better," Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said of his team's 31-24 loss to Ouachita Baptist. "We were right there but just kind of ran out of gas a little bit on defense in the fourth quarter. OBU is a good team, but I thought we played as equal to them as we ever have in a long time."

Last season, Arkansas Tech was blasted 63-14 by OBU at home but was step-for-step with the Tigers the entire game last week. The Wonder Boys held a lead in the fourth quarter until OBU got two touchdowns over the final nine minutes to win. The final statistics even showed just how far Arkansas Tech has come since last season's loss.

The Wonder Boys were outgained just 366-353 and made one less first down (19-18). They also converted more third downs (8-4), came up with more sacks (3-1) and held a more than seven-minute advantage in time of possession.

"Of course, you're never happy with a loss," Shipp said. "But there's a lot of good things to take from that one."

HARDING

Moving on up

The Great American Conference wasn't the only organization that took notice of Harding's 54-20 pounding of Southern Arkansas.

The Bisons moved up to two slots to No. 4 in the NCAA Division II rankings. That spot is the highest-ever for Harding (8-0, 8-0), which has been ranked in 60 consecutive polls since the 2017 season.

Also, the first Super Region Three rankings were recently released, and both Harding and Ouachita Baptist are included. The poll lists the top 10 teams from the region in alphabetical order. Four teams -- Davenport (Mich.), Harding, Pittsburg (Kan.) State, Indianapolis (Ind.) -- are undefeated, while defending champion Ferris (Mich.) State, Central Missouri, Grand Valley State (Mich.), Ouachita Baptist and Truman (Mo.) State all have one loss. Missouri Western State is the only two-loss program in the poll.

The top seven teams in the final regular-season rankings, which will be released Nov. 12, will advance to the playoffs.

HENDERSON STATE

Continuing to shine

Andrew Edwards' first season as an unquestioned starter has gone about as well as anyone on the roster or coaching staff at Henderson State (6-2, 6-2 Great American Conference) could've imagined.

The sophomore quarterback has been ascending ever since he took over the starting job in the second game of the 2022 season when then-starter Landon Ledbetter went down with an injury. Recently, the Bentonville native was named the GAC's Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season after collecting 329 yards of offense and accounting for five touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello..

"He's a really good player, and he playing well," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said of Edwards, who shared the GAC honor with Ouachita Baptist running back Kendel Givens. "Every week, he gets a little better. Last year, he was unproven and hadn't really played before he kind of got thrown in there when the original starter got hurt. We protected him a little bit more, too, with some of the things we did.

"But now we've kind of opened up some things for him, and he's progressively gotten better."

Edwards is leading the GAC in passing yards with 1,920, and his 18 touchdown passes is second only to the 19 scoring passes by Ouachita Baptist's Riley Harms.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

On the bright side

Southern Arkansas might not have gotten the victory over No. 4 Harding last week, but the Muleriders can boast that they did something against the Bisons that no other team from the Great American Conference has been able to do all season.

Despite losing 54-20, SAU (6-2, 6-2) had 462 yards of total offense, which is the most Harding has given up all season. The 264 yards rushing and the 19 first downs the Muleriders had were also the most the Bisons have allowed in 2023.

SAU hung around in the game for 2 1/2 quarters before Harding scored 21 points in the final 11:12 of the third period to turn a 24-14 lead into a 45-14 bulge. The Muleriders weren't able to make any headway in the fourth quarter as they suffered their worst loss since being beaten by Ouachita Baptist 42-7 in 2021.

Although a conference title is likely out of the picture for SAU, it can still finish as high as second in the GAC, albeit with help, if it wins out. That would also put them line to earn a possible NCAA Division II bowl game.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

All isn't lost

Despite his team losing for the sixth consecutive time last week, University of Arkansas at Monticello Coach Hud Jackson isn't about to give up on the season.

Apparently, neither are his players.

That notion was evident late in the game when UAM (2-6, 2-6 Great American Conference) trailed Henderson State 35-7 with less than four minutes to play, and defensive back Brycen Leblanc recovered a fumble and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. The play snapped a 45-year-old record, set by John Tatum, for the longest such defensive score in school history.

Leblanc's touchdown was a part of a 14-point fourth quarter for the Boll Weevils, who were shut out over the first three periods. The good thing for UAM, though, is that it's got three more shots to put an end to its skid.

The Boll Weevils, who've battled injuries all year, play at Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday before returning home the following week to host Southern Nazarene. They'll end the season against their bitter rivals, Southern Arkansas, in the Battle of the Timberlands Classic at Magnolia.