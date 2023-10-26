UAM branch nurse course state’s best

The practical nursing program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-McGehee was recognized as the No. 1 practical nursing program in Arkansas.

The honor came from PracticalNursing.org, the nation’s leading licensed practical nursing advancement and ranking agency which has been ranking practical nursing programs since 2014.

The practical nursing program was established in 1975 at UAM-CTM (then the Great Rivers Vocational Technical Institute prior to its merger with UAM), according to a news release.

For two consecutive years, the program has been recognized as the best in Arkansas based on multiple factors that represent how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond. One of the largest factors is the past and present first-time National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) pass rates of students in the program.

“We take great pride in the work we do to teach and train tomorrow’s nursing workforce,” said Paisley Owyoung, director of Allied Health at UAM-CTM. “Our students work extremely hard to be accepted into the program and even harder to be successful. We value the hard work and grit students pour into the program to see their dreams of being a nurse become a reality.” The program is led by Owyoung and has two additional practical nursing instructors. The instructors are registered nurses, and two hold Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees from the Monticello campus.

Instructor Anita Walker has the most nursing experience. Walker graduated in 1990 from Great Rivers Vocational Technical College with her practical nursing degree and then from Baptist College in Little Rock in 1997 with her registered nursing degree.

Anna Scales and Owyoung both graduated from the Monticello campus with Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees in 2012.

“I love teaching and I particularly love teaching our students,” Walker said. “One of the best parts of teaching our students is watching them grow into confident and knowledgeable nurses throughout the program.” The program is 12 months, with a new cohort of students starting each January and graduating in December.

“Our nursing program excels through its holistic approach to student development,” Scales said. “We take great pride in the fact that we go beyond merely training nurses. We are dedicated to nurturing individuals who possess a profound commitment to enhancing both their own quality of life and that of their patients.” During the program, students not only attend classes for lecture and theory but also acquire real-world experiences through three clinical rotations in various health care facilities in southeast Arkansas, including nursing homes, hospitals, hospice care, home health and private clinics.

Additionally, students have the opportunity to be paired with a preceptor, which offers a pre-orientation for the workforce. A preceptor is a nurse who mentors the student during one of the student’s clinical experiences.

“A preceptor is fundamental to the quality of instruction our students receive,” Owyoung said. “While being supervised, the students get to work alongside the experienced nurse to strengthen their knowledge and skills. The more exposed the students are to the real-life clinical setting the more confident and competent they will be entering the workforce. There is no substitution for this kind of teaching and training.” For details on the practical nursing program at UAMCTM, visit www.uamont.edu or contact Owyoung at owyoungp@uamont.edu.



