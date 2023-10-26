White Hall set to host defending champions

White Hall will wrap up October against the reigning 5A-Central Conference champions Friday night.

The Bulldogs host Robinson at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.

White Hall (3-5, 2-4 in 5A-Central) fell 42-35 at Vilonia last week, the Bulldogs' final road game this year.

Robinson (6-2, 5-1) lost at home to Mills University Studies 30-21 last week, its first conference loss since Oct. 9, 2020.

White Hall Coach Jason Mitchell said hosting Robinson is a big opportunity for the Bulldogs.

"We would love to be able to come back home and beat a top-five team in the state like Robinson," Mitchell said. "They're very, very good. Quarterback does a good job. It feels good to be back home, be in front of family and friends in the community of White Hall."

The Bulldogs have lost their past four games, though three of those were on the road and all were competitive. White Hall has one last chance for a statement win with the Senators traveling to Bulldog Stadium, where White Hall is 2-2 this year.

White Hall is coming off one of its higher-scoring offensive performances of the season and will need more of it to keep up with the Senators. Running back Jayden Smith scored three total touchdowns last week, two rushing and one receiving.

Robinson's defense played well early in the season but has allowed more points recently. After opening the season with a non-conference loss to Pulaski Academy, the Senators allowed a combined 30 points over the next four games, including one shutout.

Over the past three, Robinson's opponents have averaged 31.7 points per game, including Maumelle's 38 points, the most Robinson has allowed this season.

The Bulldogs will need to keep that trend going. Mitchell said he feels good about White Hall's offense if the Bulldogs don't beat themselves.

"I feel like we can run the ball," Mitchell said. "We had a pretty good running game last week against Vilonia. Of course, they're a little bit bigger and faster. We're going to have to do a great job of not shooting ourselves in the foot. We've said this over and over again. We have got to limit turnovers on offense and be able to sustain drives."

Regardless of how the defense has played, Robinson's offense has been dangerous most of the year, averaging 32.6 points per game. The Senators scored a season-high 48 points against Maumelle, then followed that up with 43 against Beebe. Last week's 21 in the loss to Mills was the fewest since scoring 13 in the loss to Pulaski Academy.

The Senators are led by their rushing attack, which averages 196.8 yards per game. Junior quarterback Quentin Murphy Jr. and running back Nick Abrams each have over 500 rushing yards this season and have combined for 15 of Robinson's 20 rushing touchdowns.

Mitchell said the Bulldogs must limit big plays in the running and quick passing games.

"We gotta make them throw the ball downfield," Mitchell said. "They like to throw quick screens out there and make people miss. If we can keep them in front of us and tackle and tackle and tackle, maybe we can slow them down a little bit."