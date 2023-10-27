5 White County residents arraigned in fentanyl case

Five White County residents were arraigned Thursday on drug conspiracy and drug distribution counts in federal court in connection with fentanyl trafficking that resulted in the deaths of three people.

Named in the indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in Little Rock earlier this month are: Sarah Nicole Allison, 32, of Bald Knob and Paris Marshon Scott, 29, of Judsonia; and Melvin Vernard Collier, 33; Leroy Sanders III, 33; and Tara Dawn Sanders, 36, all of Searcy.

All five defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death. Allison is also charged with three counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, while Scott is also charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, and one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felon in possession of firearms and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Additionally, Collier is charged with one count each of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; Leroy Sanders is charged with three counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death; and Tara Sanders is charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

According to court records from White County Circuit Court, Allison was arrested Aug. 28 by White County deputies in connection with the death of a 35-year-old Kensett woman the previous day. A probable cause affidavit said that investigators developed Allison as a suspect based on text messages recovered from the victim’s cell phone indicating that the victim had purchased fentanyl from Allison on Aug. 26. In the text thread, the affidavit said, Allison told the victim that she had left a yellow pill in the victim’s mailbox and to “be careful because the pill was strong.” The affidavit said the woman replied saying she had snorted half the pill. During questioning, the affidavit said, Allison admitted that she arranged the sale of the pill to the victim and sold it to her hours before her death.

During the investigation, court records said, Collier was developed as a fentanyl distribution suspect as well and he was arrested at his home on Aug. 28 as well. A search of Collier’s home turned up about 160 fentanyl pills, 6 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, 14 ounces of marijuana and 43 Xanax pills, according to an affidavit.

Leroy and Tara Sanders were arrested July 10 by Central Arkansas Drug Task Force agents after they were observed conducting a drug transaction at Searcy Food Mart. The previous day, according to a probable cause affidavit, the pair were developed as suspects in the overdose death of an unidentified woman at an apartment in Searcy.

Under questioning, the affidavit said, Tara Sanders admitted to brokering the purchase of fentanyl between the victim and her husband. Leroy Sanders admitted to providing the victim with the fentanyl not long before she overdosed and died. Leroy Sanders also admitted to providing fentanyl to an unidentified man who died of a fentanyl overdose on Feb. 12.

Scott was arrested Aug. 1 by Central Arkansas Drug Task Force agents following a traffic stop during a surveillance operation, according to an affidavit filed in White County Circuit Court, after agents discovered about 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and $3,760 in cash on him. At Scott’s home in Judsonia — where he was taken after telling agents he had more drugs and firearms there — agents found 975 blue “M30” counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, 97 grams of methamphetamine, 43 suspected ecstasy pills and a small quantity of assorted pills identified as Adderall, Buprenorphine, Zopidem and Gabapentin, and two handguns.

On Oct. 3, all five were named as co-defendants in the seven-page, 11-count indictment and face maximum possible sentences of life in prison if convicted on the conspiracy count or any of the distribution resulting in death counts.

The five defendants were arraigned Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe, who explained the rights of the defendants, outlined some of the process and appointed defense attorneys for each one. Assistant Federal Public Defender Latrece Gray was appointed to represent Allison; Toney Baker Brasuell of Little Rock was appointed to represent Collier; Jonathan Lane of Little Rock was appointed to represent Leroy Sanders; Degan Clow of Bryant was appointed to represent Tara Sanders; and Russell Wood of Russellville was appointed to represent Scott. All five defendants pleaded innocent of the charges against them.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant is prosecuting the case. Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.is assigned to preside over the case, which is currently scheduled for trial Nov. 28 at 9:30 a.m.



