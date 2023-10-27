7-4 Edey presents challenge for Hogs





FAYETTEVILLE -- Eric Musselman worked in the NBA for 10 years with six teams, but not since the 2006-07 season when he was the Sacramento Kings' coach.

Fortunately for Musselman, he doesn't throw away his notes even from years ago.

The scouting reports Musselman -- going into in his fifth season as the University of Arkansas coach -- put together on 7-1 Shaquille O'Neal, an NBA center from 1993-2011, will come in handy when the No. 14 Razorbacks play No. 3 Purdue in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Walton Arena.

O'Neal was the 1991 Associated Press National Player of the Year at LSU and in 1992 was 0-2 against the Razorbacks in their inaugural SEC season before he went on to NBA stardom.

Purdue is led by Zach Edey, a 7-4 senior center who was the 2023 AP National Player of the Year and is the preseason choice to win the honor again.

Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots per game last season in leading the Boilermakers to Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles.

"We've gone back to some of the notes we used when we played against Shaquille O'Neal," Musselman said when asked about the plan to defend Edey. "To be honest, I did pull out some of the old scouting reports, just because of the crowd you want Edey to play in.

"Meaning the five guys on the floor, how are you going to make him feel a little bit of pressure? You've got to obviously have more than just a Plan A to defend his post-up game, to defend his high-low game."

Edey shot 60.7% from the field (290 of 478) last season and 73.4% on free throws (177 of 241). He scored 25 or more points in 12 games with a high of 38 against Michigan State.

"He does a great job of faking like he's going to go set a screen or receive a screen, and then gets a lob pass," Musselman said. "Actually, one of our players sent a clip of that, which was a huge positive to have one of our returners pull some clips and send it to our coaching staff."

Jalen Graham, a 6-10 senior, is the Razorback who sent the coaching staff clips of Edey's lobs. Senior guards Davonte "Devo" Davis and El Ellis also sent clips to Edey's plays.

"That means they're studying on their own," Musselman said. "Are we going to trap him? Are we going to dig off of him?

"It's hard to front Edey because he'll post up right in the middle of the floor instead of the right block or the left block. And when a player posts up right in the middle of the floor, it causes a little bit more of a problem than just a guy on one side of the floor."

Musselman said there is also the challenge of what the three players not guarding the post or the player with the ball will do to help defend Edey.

"How are those three players going to be positioned on the floor to either help on Edey's catch or stay attached to some great shooters who have proven they've got great range from three-point land?" Musselman said.

The Razorbacks faced 2022 AP National Player of the Year the previous two seasons in Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, who is now with the Indiana Pacers' organization.

But Tshiebwe is 6-8 -- eight inches shorter than Edey.

"It's going to be a tough matchup for us," said Arkansas senior Chandler Lawson, a 6-8 transfer from Memphis. "We've got a lot of guys that are going to be guarding him, some fours and some fives.

"I feel like offensive-wise, we've got to run the floor and put him in so much pick-and-roll coverage. I feel like we've got to outrun him. The goal is just to run, run, run -- make him keep up with us and our athleticism.

"On the defensive end, it's going to be a whole group team effort. We've been doing a lot of drills in practice lately. The 'Edey rules,' that's what we call it. ... Just covering what Zach Edey likes to do and his tendencies."

Musselman said Lawson, 6-10 senior Makhi Mitchell and Graham -- if he is healthy after missing last week's exhibition opener against the University of Texas-Tyler with back spasms -- could take turns guarding Edey along with possibly 6-10 freshman Baye Fall.

But Fall is listed at 200 pounds, while Edey weighs 305. Mitchell is the heaviest Razorback at 240 pounds.

"There's a lot of different guys that might get the opportunity," Musselman said of guarding Edey. "But certainly Khi and Chandler are the two players on our roster that have the experience of maybe defending some of the more physical guys that we could see."

Purdue Coach Matt Painter could choose to play Trey Kaufman-Renn, a 6-8 sophomore, with Edey.

Kaufman-Renn averaged 18.8 points and 6.0 rebounds during the Boilermakers' 4-0 exhibition summer tour in Germany and the Czech Republic after averaging 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds last season. Edey missed Purdue's tour because he was playing for the Canadian National Team.

"There's a possibility that Edey will play alongside Kaufman-Renn, and then we have a decision whether we'll match up big-to-big or whether we'll go with a big and a small and add perimeter shooting and dribble-drive game against maybe two bigs," Musselman said.

Tramon Mark will be among the Arkansas guards looking to attack the rim against Edey.

"National Player of the Year, so you definitely have to watch out for him," said Mark, a junior transfer from Houston. "In a game like this you have to make adjustments with a big fellow like that in the paint.

"Just working on your game, having a floater, having a pull-up mid-range.

"I think if you put Zach Edey in a lot of ball screens, he's going to play probably a drop coverage, so just being ready to come off that ball screen and make a pull-up jumper when he's sagging off.

"Reads like that you have to make in the middle of the game are going to be important for us."

Arkansas' perimeter defenders also have a role to play in trying to contain Edey.

"If I'm guarding a dude who's trying to pass to Edey, just trying not to let him get an easy pass off," Mark said. "Basically just trying to take it from him, trying to pressure him and be a nasty on-ball defender."

Returning Purdue players Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith and Mason Gillis combined to hit 134 three-pointers last season.

"All eyes are going to be on Zach Edey, but we still have to watch out for the shooters," Lawson said. "We just don't want to give up too much and too many open areas in other spots on the court."



