OPINION | LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A sharp retort





A sharp retort

Editor, The Commercial:

A recent letter by Dr. J. William Nuckolls criticized mayoral candidate, Joni Alexander Robinson, for using big words and complex ideas. He also suggests she's a "demagogue" or aspires to be. In a couple of easy words, his argument is tragically flawed. Ironically, his argument fails by exactly the same vagueness of which he accuses her.

Dr. Nuckolls criticizes Ms. Alexander Robinson for a lack of specificity. From my own experience writing research articles and more than a few editorials, the devil is always the word limit. Pine Bluff's problems warrant thousands of words to fully explain. I'm certain if you wanted to know the specifics of her proposals, she'd gladly elaborate.

As to his "big word" problem, I'd rather have a well-educated leader whose ideas challenged me than a plainspoken simpleton whose ideas never exceed two syllables. We've tried two-syllable government for long enough.

As to the idea she would raise taxes, I seem to recall eight other people who have to sign off before that happens. Maybe Dr. Nuckolls just doesn't like Ms. Alexander Robinson's opposition to the Go Forward mystery fund that so many from the upper crust would have you bless.

Then there's his snipe about the Wizard of Oz curtain reference. For too long, Pine Bluff has been steered by people who are de facto policymakers without having been elected to do so. We can't afford any more of their shadow government.

As to Dr. Nuckolls' "demagoguery" argument, it's dead on arrival. Ms. Alexander Robinson's points were made in a neutral matter-of-fact tone. If there were any emotion, it's found in her insistence that we deserve better than two-syllable government. Her writing isn't elitist. If anything, it gives the citizens credit for being smart enough to weigh facts and make their own decisions. If you're scared of a few big words or a little emotion, you're probably not going to like what the real solutions are.

Where her candidacy is concerned, you should make your own decisions, but don't be swayed by this kind of word and tone baiting.

Matthew Pate

Pine Bluff



