Alert on exposure to bat at Fair sent

On Oct. 21, two individuals were exposed to a bat that was acting unusual in the horse barn at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds at Little Rock. The bat was not captured for testing, and these individuals were advised to begin rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). As a precaution, the Arkansas Department of Health is asking individuals who may have encountered the bat to contact the department, according to a news release.

If you or someone you know had direct contact with a bat at the State Fairgrounds, call the Health Department ADH at (501) 661-2381 during normal business hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or call the after-hours number at (800) 554-5738 for a risk assessment to determine if rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is needed.

You can email the Health Department at adh.zoonotic@arkansas.gov. The department does not pay for or provide rabies PEP but can provide consultation to citizens and health care providers who have questions about whether it is necessary. There were no animals housed in this barn, so there were no known animal exposures.

Rabies is a deadly disease that can be transmitted to people through a bite from an infected animal or more rarely from infectious saliva directly contacting a person's eyes, nose, mouth, or open wound. The rabies virus cannot be transmitted through casual contact or being near an infected animal without direct contact. When appropriate, rabies PEP should be given to exposed individuals to prevent the development of rabies illness. There is no treatment or cure for rabies once symptoms start, and it is nearly 100% fatal, so timely medical intervention is required.

Details: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/rabies.