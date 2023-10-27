Allen, Buffalo start fast, hang on

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another -- shrugging off aggravating an injury to his throwing shoulder -- and the Buffalo Bills hung on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on Thursday night.

After a week of questions about his "low-energy" approach and Buffalo's slow-starting offense, Allen came through for the Bills (5-3), throwing for 324 yards on 31-of-40 passing. He had been listed on the Bills' report with a right shoulder injury and was checked in the blue medical tent in the second quarter, but remained in the game.

Gabriel Davis had a career-best nine catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid scored his first career touchdown on a 22-yard catch.

Buffalo's defense limited the Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield-led attack to less than 200 yards of offense through three quarters and 302 overall. Bills punter Sam Martin contributed by landing three punts inside Tampa Bay's 10.

Mayfield tried to rally Tampa Bay (3-4) late. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans, followed by a 2-point conversion to Cade Otton, to get the Buccaneers within six with 2:44 remaining. But it took Tampa Bay 17 plays and 7:21 to march 92 yards for the score.

The game ended when Mayfield's Hail Mary attempt from his 45 fell between several players in the end zone. The Buccaneers have lost three straight and four of five since opening 2-0.

Buffalo built a 17-10 lead at halftime and never trailed. That was seven more points than the Bills had combined for in the first halves of their previous three games, two of which they lost.

Having a lead took the pressure off a defense missing three key starters.

Mayfield finished 25 of 42 for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to Chris Godwin, who was the closest to Mayfield's final throw when it fell to the turf untouched. Running back Rachaad White led the Bucs with 7 catches for 70 yards and had 9 carries for 39 yards.

Tampa Bay's defense was missing both starting defensive tackles. Vita Vea was ruled out with a groin injury, and Logan Hall hurt his groin during pre-game warmups.

Allen took advantage, topping 300 yards for the 23rd time in his career.

His touchdown run was the 43rd of his career, matching Steve Young for second-most all-time among quarterbacks. And he now has 199 combined passing and rushing touchdowns, tying Hall of Famer Dan Marino for second among quarterbacks in their first six seasons.

Allen said Tuesday he might be partially responsible for Buffalo's slow-starting offense after consciously making the decision to rein in his emotions last month. Allen called it a "low positive" approach and acknowledged he might have gone too far in reducing his energy level.

The only thing subdued about Allen was his touchdown celebration following his 13-yard scoring run. Allen stood in the left corner of the end zone in front of a cheering crowd and casually walked up the sideline after being congratulated by several teammates.

On the play before his touchdown run, Allen was sacked along the sideline, and that hit is what sent him to the medical tent to have his shoulder evaluated. He returned in time for Buffalo's next drive but threw an interception when his pass deflected off the fingers of Antoine Winfield Jr. and was caught by defensive lineman William Gholston.

The Buccaneers scored two plays later on Mayfield's pass to Godwin to tie the game at 10-all.

Allen then led Buffalo on a nine-play, 75-yard drive, capped by the quarterback rolling to his right and throwing across his body to find Kincaid open over the middle.

Everything the offense appeared to lack over the past three weeks seemed corrected. The Bills changed their rhythm by going up-tempo at times to keep the Bucs off balance. And Allen attacked the middle of the field, something he was hesitant to do in his previous two outings.

Tampa Bay01008--18

Buffalo31470--24

First Quarter

Buf--FG Bass 37, 8:04.

Second Quarter

Buf--J.Allen 13 run (Bass kick), 11:03.

TB--FG McLaughlin 57, 7:40.

TB--Godwin 3 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 6:46.

Buf--Kincaid 22 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 2:40.

Third Quarter

Buf--G.Davis 4 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 10:40.

Fourth Quarter

TB--Evans 24 pass from Mayfield (Otton pass from Mayfield), 2:40.

TBBuf

First downs1725

Total Net Yards302427

Rushes-yards17-7826-115

Passing224312

Punt Returns1-04-49

Kickoff Returns2-441-9

Interceptions Ret.1-00-0

Comp-Att-Int25-42-031-40-1

Sacked-Yards Lost3-132-12

Punts6-50.8334-45.0

Fumbles-Lost2-00-0

Penalties-Yards11-749-86

Time of Possession28:0331:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Tampa Bay, R.White 9-39, Mayfield 3-19, Godwin 1-14, Edmonds 3-5, Vaughn 1-1. Buffalo, Cook 14-67, J.Allen 7-41, Murray 5-7.

PASSING--Tampa Bay, Mayfield 25-42-0-237. Buffalo, J.Allen 31-40-1-324.

RECEIVING--Tampa Bay, R.White 7-70, Godwin 5-54, Otton 4-27, Evans 3-39, Palmer 3-22, Edmonds 2-16, Jarrett 1-9. Buffalo, Davis 9-87, Diggs 9-70, Shakir 6-92, Kincaid 5-65, Cook 1-6, Murray 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Tampa Bay, McLaughlin 50.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (59) celebrates in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with wide receiver Chris Godwin, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs for a first down after escaping a sack in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, front, is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, rear, in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) gestures after scoring in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Ryan Neal, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gestures in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

