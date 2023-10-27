Arkansas coaches hit the recruiting trail during open date

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman and his staff will take advantage of the open week to visit in-state schools and other major recruiting territories.

The Razorback coaches have visited the schools of several commitments while on the road for recent away games and will visit other future Razorbacks today, according to Arkansas director of football personnel Brian Overton.

“We made the commitments that we haven’t seen a priority,” Overton said of the Hogs' plans. “We’ve had a chance to see some of them play while we’ve been on the road the last few weeks. We made sure to visit the schools of the commitments and see their coaches, but we also wanted to cover as much ground as we could in our footprint.”

Pittman and three assistants will start their day in the Little Rock area, while other coaches will head to Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.

Pittman is expected to visit six schools in Central Arkansas. The head Hog will visit Little Rock Parkview to check on junior safety target Omarion Robinson and sophomore linebacker target Jakore Smith.

He’ll also check on defensive line pledge Charleston Collins at Little Rock Mills, 2025 quarterback commitment Grayson Wilson at Central Arkansas Christian, 2025 safety pledge Marcus Wimberly at Bauxite and running back commitment Braylen Russell at Benton before the Panthers leave for a road game against West Memphis.

Pittman is also expected to visit Pine Bluff where receiver commitment Courtney Crutchfield is standing out before wrapping up the day watching Harding Academy and Arkansas linebacker commitment Wyatt Simmons play Heber Springs tonight.

Newly-named offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton will start off in Little Rock to visit Central Arkansas Christian with Pittman. He’s expected to head to Warren, where 2025 prospect Antonio Jordan is another in a long line of outstanding receivers at the school.

Guiton will join Pittman again in Pine Bluff to check on Crutchfield. His day will finish by watching Wimberly and Bauxite play at Little Rock Hall.

While planning the itineraries for Friday, the coaches and staff had positive conversations with the commitments and underclassmen they’re expected to see.

“We’ve received great feedback,” Overton said. “When we were setting all the visits up, they’re excited about us coming. I feel good about our 2024 class. Those kids have been really responsive.”

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy will visit the Charlotte, N.C., area and is expected to visit Providence Day School, Charlotte Catholic and Cuthbertson High School on the outskirts of the city. He’ll then travel to watch Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge and Arkansas offensive line commitment Kai Greer play.

Tulsa has been a fertile recruiting area for Arkansas through the years and tight ends coach Morgan Turner will visit the city and surrounding area. He’s expected to visit high schools like Wagoner, Bixby, Jenks, Tulsa Union, Broken Arrow and Owasso.

Turner will then make his way to Derby High School in Kansas to watch 2025 tight end target DaSaahn Brame in action.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith will hit several Atlanta area schools, including Kell, Westlake, Woodward Academy and Columbia High School in Decatur, where running back pledge Jadan Baugh is having an outstanding season.

Smith will then hop on a plane to West Memphis to watch Russell and Benton take on the Blue Devils.

Alabama will see two Arkansas coaches visiting the state. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams is expected to be in the Birmingham area. He’ll visit Thompson, Hoover and Spain Park high schools prior to watching defensive back commitment Jeremy Cook, linebacker target Bradley Shaw and Hoover play at home against Thompson.

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who’s native of Brewton, Ala., will be in the Montgomery area to visit St. James High School, where Razorback quarterback commitment KJ Jackson attends. Pike Road High School, Montgomery Academy and Carver High School are others Fountain is expected to visit.

Fountain will wrap up his day by watching 2025 kicker Evan Noel, who committed to the Hogs last Saturday. Noel and Bay St. Louis (Miss.) Saint Stanislaus Catholic will host West Marion tonight.

Pittman and staff made sure to visit schools in Arkansas along with Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and Georgia, which is often referred to as the footprint of Razorback recruiting.

“The relationships we’ve built in places like Tulsa and the job Scott [Fountain] is doing in Alabama and the relationships Jimmy obviously has in Atlanta, they’ve paid off for us big time,” Overton said.

Defensive line coach Deke Adams will begin today at Conway High School before visiting Maumelle, North Little Rock and Little Rock Central. He will finish his day watching defensive line commitment Charleston Collins and Mills host Morrilton.

Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson is also expected to start in Little Rock by making stops at Joe T. Robinson, Little Rock Christian, Pulaski Academy and Bryant. He’ll end his day by watching Little Rock Parkview play at Hot Springs Lakeside in order to watch targets Robinson and Smith.

UA secondary coach Deron Wilson will visit traditional Dallas area powerhouse high school programs DeSoto, Duncanville, Lovejoy and McKinney today. He’ll complete his day by watching defensive back pledge Ahkhari Johnson and Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove host North Lamar.