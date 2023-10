Imboden, circa 1910: "Will go out in the country sometime today," penned on a view of Main Street in the tiny Lawrence County town, with perhaps most of the merchants posed on the dirt street. The town was named for Benjamin Imboden, who settled in the Arkansas Territory with his family in the 1820s.

