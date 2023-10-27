The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 27, 2023

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-23-42. St. Vincent Medical Group v. Ford Baldwin, on Behalf of Himself and All Others Similarly Situated, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Reversed and remanded. Kemp, C.J., and Baker and Hudson, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-23-202. Michael Doerhoff v. State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-22-651. Hunter Bishop v. State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE CODY HILAND

CV-23-50. Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC; Legends Resort and Casino, LLC; and the Arkansas Racing Commission v. Gulfside Casino Partnership; and Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Special Justice Bryan McKinney joins. Baker and Womack, JJ., dissent. Kemp, C.J., not participating.