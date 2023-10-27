The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.
PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 27, 2023
JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD
CV-23-42. St. Vincent Medical Group v. Ford Baldwin, on Behalf of Himself and All Others Similarly Situated, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Reversed and remanded. Kemp, C.J., and Baker and Hudson, JJ., dissent.
JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER
CR-23-202. Michael Doerhoff v. State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed.
JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON
CR-22-651. Hunter Bishop v. State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed.
JUSTICE CODY HILAND
CV-23-50. Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC; Legends Resort and Casino, LLC; and the Arkansas Racing Commission v. Gulfside Casino Partnership; and Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Special Justice Bryan McKinney joins. Baker and Womack, JJ., dissent. Kemp, C.J., not participating.