ASU’s young star: Freshman QB provided spark from start





Arkansas State true freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor is used to being thrown into the fire of competition early.

It happened to him in high school and again this season during his first season of college football.

In the Red Wolves' third game of the season on Sept. 16 against Stony Brook, Raynor made his season-debut, coming off the bench late in the third quarter with the offense needing a spark.

He hasn't returned to the bench.

On his third play in the game, Raynor broke off a 32-yard run that energized the Red Wolves' offense that had struggled to move the ball to that point. Raynor rushed for 51 yards on his first drive that culminated in a 5-yard touchdown run from Ja'Quez Cross.

It was a small sample size, but on that scoring drive, Raynor showed his coaches and teammates -- as well as an anxious fan base -- the type of playmaker he could be.

In his first start against Southern Miss on Sept. 23, Raynor racked up 366 total yards and accounted for 5 touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing) as ASU knocked off the heavily-favored Golden Eagles.

It was an eye-opening performance from the Kernersville, N.C., native who became the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Red Wolves since 2001.

Spectators who witnessed the performance marveled at the calm demeanor and poise of Raynor. One person it didn't surprise was Todd Willert, Raynor's head coach at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville.

"He got thrown into the fire here because of covid," Willert said of Raynor. "In North Carolina, we actually played his sophomore year in the spring. At the time we had him slotted as our starting quarterback for JV, but our varsity guy enrolled early [in college] because we didn't have football in the fall. So Jaylen got thrown in as a sophomore as the starter and kind of took off during that time."

Raynor started three years in high school, but was not a high-profile quarterback recruit coming out of East Forsyth, despite being named a Mr. Football finalist in North Carolina. Willert encouraged Raynor to enroll early at Arkansas in order to maximize his chances of earning playing time early in his career.

"I sat down and talked to him and said there's probably a chance you can get into that rotation if you enroll early," Willert said. "He works so hard. He's such a grinder. It does not surprise me that he's a starter right now."

While many colleges recruited him to be a defensive back, Raynor was determined to play quarterback, which led to his decision to bet on himself and pick the Red Wolves.

"A lot of Division I schools, especially the ACC schools in his early recruitment, all wanted him to play defensive back," Willert said. "He basically told them, 'I want to play quarterback. I just want a chance to be a quarterback. If I don't make it, I'll go to DB, but just give me a chance.' A lot of them wouldn't do it."

In his second start of the season at UMass on Sept. 30, Raynor continued to elevate his play and produced his best performance to date of his brief college career. Against the Minutemen, Raynor showed he is much more than a running quarterback, passing for a school-record six touchdown passes in a 52-28 win .

Raynor joined Patrick Mahomes (2014), Justin Herbert (2016) and Caleb Williams (2021) as the only true freshmen to thrown six touchdown passes in a game at the FBS level since 2013.

In his five appearances this season, Raynor has completed 69 of 114 passes for 1,156 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has thrown three interceptions and has a quarterback rating of 175.2. He has also rushed for 246 yards and 2 touchdowns on 61 carries.

As impressive as Raynor has been, ASU Coach Butch Jones said he believes there is still plenty of room for growth in his game as he adjusts to the various defensive looks that programs in the Sun Belt Conference will throw at him.

"Now his body of work is being put on video," Jones said. "You're going to start seeing different defensive schemes. I've been very pleased with his consistency in performance. I've been really pleased with his approach. He has not changed. There is a lot out there that he needs to continue to improve on. He'll be the first to tell you. That's what makes him special is he's always looking to get better."

Raynor said he understands the need for continued improvement, but at the same time he is embracing the fact that suddenly his teammates are looking up to him for leadership. Heading into Saturday's game at Louisiana-Monroe, the Red Wolves have dropped their past two games at Troy on Oct. 7 and a home game against Coastal Carolina last Saturday.

"Just knowing that my teammates are looking up to me and my body language," Raynor said. "No matter if we're doing good like at UMass, or behind like we were at Troy, just keeping the same energy and same mentality that the next play is going to be a touchdown."

During his senior season last year, Raynor passed for 2,944 yards and 40 touchdowns, while throwing just 3 interceptions. He led his team in rushing, gaining 1,259 yards with an additional 17 touchdowns on the ground.

East Forsyth went 12-1 on the season and reached the third round of the 4A state playoffs. Raynor was an honorable mention all-state selection in football and also starred on the basketball court before enrolling at ASU last January.

"Just being able to jump in as a sophomore, having to take that role from a good quarterback in front of me that went to Coastal [Carolina]," Raynor said of his high school experience. "It was some big shoes I had to fill. Just having to step up then and being able to be prepared for my moment to be able to take over the team."

With five games left on the regular-season schedule, Raynor said he is focused on making sure his current team is connected and that he is doing his part as a leader. He said he trusts his Red Wolves teammates and is looking to pick up some more wins as the season winds down.

"The main thing for us is winning," Raynor said. "Just everybody being on the same page and really just focusing on what we have to do -- playing the best football we can play as a team. Because when we do that, we're really good. Just being ourselves."

Willert has his own team to worry about back in North Carolina, but whenever he gets the opportunity, he said he takes time to watch Raynor and his Red Wolves play.

"First of all he's got a million dollar smile and that smile that he has is all genuine," Willert said. "He's truly not just a great football player, he's a great human being. That's what I miss the most about him. I miss his leadership to bridge that gap between a coach and other players. He was that guy."

"He's that guy that will do anything for anybody to help them, on and off the field. He is probably one of the most classiest kids I've ever coached in my life. He's just a good person and it's all genuine. He is 100% genuine."



