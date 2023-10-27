Biden, House leaders discuss foreign aid

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden met with new House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the White House on Thursday to discuss his request for nearly $106 billion for Israel, Ukraine and other national security needs.

Johnson, a staunch conservative allied with Donald Trump, has shown little interest in providing additional money from Congress to support Ukraine in its war with Russia. Biden met briefly with Johnson and Jeffries before a classified briefing for them and other congressional leaders on the assistance package, according to a White House official.

"It was a productive meeting," Johnson told reporters back at the Capitol. "I enjoyed my visit with the president."

Johnson, who inherited many of the same political problems that tormented past GOP leaders and challenged their tenure as speaker, had a busy first full day in office. He planned to meet later with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Earlier, Johnson said "prayer is appropriate" as a response to the mass shootings in Maine.

"This is a dark time in America," Johnson said at the Capitol. He added: "Prayer is appropriate at a time like this, that the evil can end and the senseless violence can stop."

Johnson, an evangelical Christian, declined to take questions, including about the possibility of any gun violence legislation from Congress.

The House convened with a bustle of activity, making up for lost time during the weeks of chaos since Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker. But the initial goodwill toward Johnson, R-La., blurs the political fault lines challenging his ability to lead the GOP majority in the face of daunting issues ahead.

By Nov. 17, the Congress must fund the government again or risk a federal shutdown. Biden wants nearly $106 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Israel and Ukraine. And Republicans are eager to resume their impeachment inquiry into Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings.



The briefing in the Situation Room for Johnson and other House leaders on the emergency funding request was the first time the new speaker, who opposes the aid to Ukraine, was getting a close airing from White House officials about Biden's case for the money. The White House has conducted similar briefings in recent weeks.

Biden had called Johnson to congratulate him after his election Wednesday and said it was "time for all of us to act responsibly" to fund the government and provide that foreign aid. "We need to move swiftly," the president said in a statement.

Johnson, 51, swept through on the first ballot with support from all Republicans anxious to put weeks of tumult behind and get on with the business of governing. He was quickly sworn as speaker and is now second in line to the presidency after the vice president.

In winning the gavel, Johnson, who has been in the House for less than a decade, drew together fellow Republicans through his faith, conservative roots and Trump's nod after more seasoned leaders had failed. Far-right members in the House had refused to accept a more traditional speaker, and moderate conservatives did not want a hard-liner.

"You watch and see how much this House of Representatives can actually get done under Mike Johnson," said Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the eight hard-liners in ousting McCarthy.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Darlene Superville and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press.