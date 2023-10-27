Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, Oct. 27

ASC opens 'Voices and Votes: Democracy in America'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host an opening reception of the national traveling exhibition "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27. This multimedia and educational exhibition features historical and contemporary photos, video, interactive games, information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest materials. The display is part of the Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide. The exhibition, made possible by the Arkansas Humanities Council and National Endowment for the Humanities, will be on view at ASC through Dec. 8. The gathering will be in conjunction with a reception for ASC's newest Permanent Collection exhibition featuring works from the ASC Permanent Collections themed around local culture, people and heritage of the Delta region.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 27

Haunted Maze to benefit disability clients

The Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center in Warren will host the "Haunted Maze" to benefit clients with disabilities. The event will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5 per person and all proceeds go to the SEAHDC Volunteer Council's Client Christmas Fund, according to a news release. The SEAHDC council is a non-profit agency organized for clients with developmental and intellectual disabilities who live at the center.

Underway

Deadline set to seek free veterans' dental care

Operation Stand Down, a day of free dental care for eligible Arkansas veterans, will be offered Nov. 3. Veterans must request an appointment by Nov. 1 for dental care services by emailing Gina Chandler at the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at gina.chandler@arkansas.gov or calling (501) 682-6487. The event is coordinated by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at these locations: Pine Bluff, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Little Rock, and Arkadelphia, according to a news release. Proof of discharge papers, a DD214, will be required for verification purposes. Veterans will be assigned an appointment time at the clinic nearest to their location.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Smoke on the Water BBQ contest set

Sissy's Log Cabin Smoke on the Water barbecue contest will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Pine Bluff Regional Park, according to a flier. "Come sample World Championship BBQ, live music and more," a spokesman said. "Special Entertainment includes The Son of a Sailor Band, a tribute band to the late, legendary Jimmy Buffett. They are so authentic you will feel you are in Margaritaville. The Jimmy Buffett tribute band and Port City Blues Band will be playing in the evening." Sissy's Log Cabin Smoke on the Water is presented by Saracen Casino Resort.

Pop Up in the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff festival will be held in downtown Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will be set on Second Avenue between Main and Walnut streets. Pop Up will feature refreshments, entertainment, and family activities, according to a flier. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, (870) 536-8742.

HBCU Small Business Expo set

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Jackson State University will present the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Small Business Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the UAPB Business Support Incubator, 615 S. Main St. The expo is presented during the game day between UAPB and Jackson State, according to a flier.

Taylor Field hosts Halloween event

Carnival games and "spooktacular" activities are planned for Taylor Field's second annual Halloween Carnival set for Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m., rain or shine. The community is invited to attend this free event. This event promises to be a fun-filled evening for families to celebrate Halloween with games, prizes, food, music, a costume contest and much more – including lots of candy for the trick-or-treaters, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Aquatics Center sets Halloween Event

The Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, 400 E. 11th Ave., will host the 2023 Oh my Gourd, it's Halloween! event from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. Admission is free and the event is open to the community. The center will have an array of fall festivities including a floating pumpkin patch, games, photo booth, and costume contests. The pumpkins will be available on a first come, first served basis. Each participant will receive a to-go goodie bag, complete with a paint kit for a pumpkin. The concession stand will be available featuring their caramel apples and other treats. Details: Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, (870) 850-7620.

UAMS sets Boo at the Park in McGehee

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will host a free Boo at the Park event for people of all ages from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Gazebo Park, 106 N. First St. in downtown McGehee. The health-related educational activity is a family-friendly Halloween-themed event that seeks to reduce the stigma about HIV and other health disparities through educational presentations and sharing resources, according to a news release.

All Things Autism Fall Festival set

All Things Autism Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is trying to bring awareness to the community, will hold a fall festival from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 28 at D.O.P.E. Athletics Sports Academy, 2402 E. Harding Ave. This event is open to the public.There will be free food for the children, door prizes, games, music, a bouncy house, sensory activities, candy, and vendors, according to a news release.To become a sponsor or volunteer, call (870) 395-1574 or (501) 298-9030. Details: allthingsautism23@gmail.com.

JRMC plans Pink Out 5K run

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold its Pink Out 5K color run. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center, according to a news release. The event will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 8 a.m. All ages are welcome to participate in the race, which will begin at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street. There will be refreshments on site and a number of vendors. Winners will be recognized in several categories. Registration is $40 for runners 16 and older and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt. Registration is $20 for ages 6 to 15 years old, including a T-shirt, and children 5 and under can take part for free (no T-shirt or medals awarded). For details or to sign up, contact the Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., (870) 541-7890.

Breast cancer event honors B.J. Jackson

The Mt. Nebo Ninth annual Breast Cancer Event will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. "Make plans to join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event will feature a 2K walk/run, food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment and special guests," according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

Hearts On Fire crusade set

The Color Church, at 1801 W. 17th Ave., will host Hearts On Fire in its Give Me Jesus Crusade at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Greg Smith is the senior pastor. Victoria D. Smith is the founder of H.O.F. The crusade will feature a fire tunnel prayer, games, classes, praise and worship as well as refreshments. "If you are young and you want more of God, you want to experience Jesus in a deeper and greater way, then this night is for you," Victoria Smith said. "This night is catered to the youth. I am encouraging parents, aunts, uncles, pastors, intercessors, youth leaders, teachers -- if you work with any youth in any capacity or just simply have a passion for this younger generation -- please come and be a part. We are covering our youth in prayer." For details or to partner with the Smiths, call Victoria D. Smith at (870) 718-2243 or vsmith330@gmail.com.

Through Saturday, Oct. 28

Art league exhibition on display

The 2023 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition opened Aug. 24 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The exhibition will remain on view in the International Paper Gallery at the ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St., through Oct. 28. It is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. For details, call Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975. The exhibition webpage is available at asc701.org/exhibitions/2023-pine-bluff-art-league.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Altheimer church holds mission day

Mulberry Grove Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer will host its annual mission day at 2;30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Hilda May of Barnett Chapel Baptist Church. The Rev. Robert Key is pastor of Mulberry Grove.

Pine Bluff Live set

The city of Pine Bluff will host another Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Number Five at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Youth of all ages will showcase their talents for the community. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release. Local entrepreneurs and businesses will also have booths available. Small businesses and organizations interested in setting up booths should contact Pine Bluff Event Coordinator Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 by Oct. 23.

Word of Faith welcomes families, friends

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on Oct. 29. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship service starts at 10:45 a.m. The sermon will be by Henry Land Jr., the pastor.

Barraque Street church celebrates women's day

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its annual women's day at 11 a.m. Oct. 29. The speaker will be Simone Simmons Milton of Bryant. Milton is a family nurse practitioner specialist. The theme is "Embracing the Family Spiritually." A special Women's Day choir will be directed by Pamela Ervin. All are invited to attend. The Rev. Sidney D. Milton is the pastor of Barraque Street church.

Monday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk set

A Halloween Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1301 Ridgway Road. The event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Early Childhood Association, according to a flier.

City, AT&T to address copper thefts

The city of Pine Bluff and AT&T will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the council chambers to provide follow-up information regarding copper thefts. Officials met Oct. 25 to discuss the AT&T service in the Pine Bluff area, and the challenges due to increased occurrences in copper theft, according to a news release. Attendees will include elected officials, city council members, AT&T representatives, areas business owners, and law enforcement. Suspicious activity regarding phone lines and copper thefts can be reported anonymously to AT&T Asset Protection at (800) 807-4205.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

New St. Hurricane sets Trunk or Treat

A Trunk or Treat event will be held at New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., at 6 p.m. Tuesday. "The church parking lot will be transformed into a wonderland filled with creatively decorated trunks, loads of candy, and a whole lot of community spirit. Bring the entire family to enjoy a howl-iday evening as friendly volunteers hand out goodies from the trunks of their cars," according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. Derick Easter is the host pastor. Details: New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, (870) 536-8337 or newsthurricane@cablelynx.com.

Shekinah Glory plans Trunk or Treat

Shekinah Glory Global Ministries Church, 1800 W. 73rd Ave., and H.E.L.P.S. Inc., a non-profit organization will host a Trunk or Treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church. There will be snacks, live music, and activities, according to a flier.

DAV sets virtual career fair

Disabled American Veterans DAV) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National Logistics Virtual Veterans Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release. More than 20 employers will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics. To register for the career fair and access additional free resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Events to honor John H. Johnson

The annual John H. Johnson Day will be observed in Arkansas City at the John H. Johnson Museum and Arkansas State Parks Delta Heritage Trail from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1. The observance will begin at 10 a.m. with the John H. Johnson statue unveiling at the Arkansas State Parks Trailhead. Born in Arkansas City, the late John H. Johnson was the founder and publisher of Johnson Publishing Co. and Ebony and Jet magazines. Linda Johnson Rice, Johnson's daughter and former chief executive officer of Johnson Publishing Co., and Roy Lewis, former Johnson Publishing Co. photographer, will have a conversation with Janis F. Kearney, author, publisher and diarist for former President Bill Clinton. An awards presentation, cooking demonstration and other activities will also be held.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release."Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/

Thursday, Nov. 2

Veterans' business summit set

The Cooperative Extension Service is inviting military veteran business owners to the sixth annual Arkansas Veterans' Business Summit Nov. 2 to learn about the many resources available to them. The summit will be held at the Cooperative Extension Service Little Rock State Office from 9 a.m. until noon. Attendance is free, and online registration is available. Although the event's focus will be on veterans, any business owner is welcome to attend. Registration for the summit is available at https://center-gateway.com/2/gateway/013000/events/71586.

Friday, Nov. 3

Event offers free dental care to veterans

Operation Stand Down, a day of free dental care for eligible Arkansas veterans, will be offered Nov. 3. The event is coordinated by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at these locations: Pine Bluff, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Little Rock, and Arkadelphia, according to a news release. Veterans must request an appointment for dental care services by emailing Gina Chandler at the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at gina.chandler@arkansas.gov or calling (501) 682-6487. Proof of discharge papers, a DD214, will be required for verification purposes. Veterans will be assigned an appointment time at the clinic nearest to their location.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Suicide prevention topic at faith event

The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project will present the Soul Shop™ for Black Churches. Participants will learn how to talk about suicide from a faith perspective during this workshop to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1317 S. Texas St., according to a news release. The cost is $35 per faith leader, which includes take home materials. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For details and to register, send an email to Kymara Seals at dsoutreach@gmail.com.

Ward 1 block party set

Pine Bluff Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. will present the second annual Ward One Block Party from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 4 on the parking lot of the former Pines Mall. This carnival-style extravaganza feature music, games and refreshments from an array of food trucks. Admission is free, however, there will be a cost to purchase food, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. The community is invited to attend this family-friendly event. Details: Holcomb, (870) 489-3030.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 4

CARTI sets screenings for lung cancer

CARTI will promote the early detection of lung cancer with screening events in November. Sessions will last approximately 15 minutes, including registration paperwork. By expanding access to low-dose CT scans, CARTI aims to improve lung cancer patients' survival rates by diagnosing the disease sooner when it's more likely to be cured, according to a news release. Appointments for CARTI lung screenings are available from 9-11 a.m,.at the following locations: Nov. 4: 209 S. Portland Ave. in Russellville; Nov. 11: 5001 Bobo Road in Pine Bluff; and Nov. 18: 8901 CARTI Way in Little Rock. Those interested in scheduling an appointment may call 501-906-4454 or visit CARTI.com.

Blues concert series set

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Art league to host Tinker'a-zation Stations

The Pine Bluff Art League will host "Tinker'a-zation" Stations, a free interactive, virtual to reality event at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., Nov. 5 between 2-4 p.m. Participants may drop in during those hours, according to a news release. Level 5 Architecture & Pencil to Pixels will present the event which encourages the creation of art and architecture. With the ability to utilize "tinker'a-zation," people can build anything they can imagine.

Through Sunday, Nov. 5

Walk Across Arkansas set

Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program from the Cooperative Extension Service, began Sept. 11. It is designed to help Arkansans get moving and collaborate with peers. Teams can consist of one person to as many as 30 people. Participants can register and log exercise minutes at walk.uada.edu/walk/. Registration for the fall 2023 session is open and the competition runs through Nov. 5.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 6

Amos Chapel has revival

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will conduct fall revival at 7 p.m. Nov. 6-8. The theme is It's Revival Time -- We Need the Lord. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Stanley Blair Sr., pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow.

GOP announces filing period

The Jefferson County Republican Committee announced the filing period for justice of the peace, constable, and committee membership will begin at noon Nov. 6 and end at noon Nov. 14. The Republican Primary is scheduled on March 5, 2024, and the general election is Nov. 5, 2024.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Early voting begins for Go Forward, Public Safety taxes

Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the Nov. 14 election. Nov. 14 is a special election day for the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax proposals and the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District, though no one is on the ballot. A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 8

TOPPS takes Toys for Tots applications

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will sponsor Toys for Tots for children during the holiday season. People may submit applications Monday through Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8, according to a news release. To apply, parents will need to bring their child's birth certificate and the parent's ID. This program is available for children between from birth to 13 years old. "Please note that if you are already signed up with another organization, there is no need to register with TOPPS, as the information will be shared with other organizations," according to the release. Details: TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) (870) 850-6011.

Thursday, Nov. 9

UAPB sets community event for 150th anniversary

The public is invited to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Sesquicentennial Community Celebration from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event is free and will feature family-friendly activities, according to a flier. "Join UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander, administrators, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and a growing list of community partners as we commemorate 150 years of excellence," the flier said.

Saturday, Nov. 11

St. Luke plans Taste of Fall

The St. Luke United Women in Faith Annual Taste of Fall will be presented from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St. Items for sale will include frozen main-dish and vegetable casseroles, chicken and dressing, pies, cakes, cookies, jams, jellies and canned beets. Local vendor tables will also be available with handmade items, jewelry, makeup, wreaths, and other products. All proceeds will be used for church missions, according to a news release. Becky Simmons is the St. Luke UWF president.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 12

Back to School Prayer and Pizza set

Back to School Prayer and Pizza for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve the refreshments donated by business leaders (Dr. Martha Flowers, lawyer Efrem Neely, Dr. Brandi Wright, and Dr. Ronatae Graham). "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, spokesman. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Election set for Go Forward, Public Safety taxes

Nov. 14 is a special election day for the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax proposals and the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District, though no one is on the ballot. Voters will go to the polls this day. The special election will be held on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

City plans resource, employment fair

A Resource and Employment Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public, according to a news release. The city of Pine Bluff's Economic & Community Development Department, in partnership with the offices of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District and Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, is sponsoring the event. There more than 40 employers and resource providers scheduled to participate. The fair will conclude with a food giveaway sponsored by First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry. Although the resource and employment fair is free, registration is required by Oct. 30. To register, contact Cynthia Anderson by email at canderson@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov or by telephone at (870) 543-1820, ext. 228.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Celebrate! Maya Project plans local event

The Celebrate! Maya Project of Arkansas, which celebrates the life and legacy of poet and writer Maya Angelou, will host an event in Pine Bluff. At 5 p.m. Nov. 18, the Southeast Arkansas Sharing and Listening FriendRaiser will be held at the Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St. Co-hosts are Janetta Kearney, coordinator; Brenda Johnson, Erma Toney, Juanita Burton, Teija Kearney-Ramos, Janis F. Kearney and Janice Davis Kearney. Special guests will include representatives of the Pine Bluff mayor's office, the Pine Bluff School District; Bob J. Nash, former director of White House personnel; and Judge John L. Kearney of Pine Bluff. The project honors Angelou's life by creating literacy and arts curricula for Arkansas youth, and sharing Angelou's life story, including her childhood years in Stamps. Details: www.celebratemayaproject.org .

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28

Work to impact Lock and Dam 4

Boaters should expect to experience intermittent delays at Emmett Sanders Lock (No. 4) Nov. 28-30, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The intermittent delays are required to facilitate underwater dive operations near the Lock chamber, according to a news release. Questions or requests for additional information should be directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District Office, at (501) 324-5096, or by email to CESWL-OP-OM@usace.army.mil.

Through Saturday, Jan. 13

USDA extends deadline for discrimination form

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the deadline for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program from Oct. 31, 2023 to Jan. 13, 2024. The new deadline will give eligible farmers, ranchers and forest landowners more time to apply for assistance, according to a news release. This program delivers on Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides financial assistance for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.