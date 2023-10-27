COLUMNIST: Boo for those boos!

Every October, the spirit of Halloween comes alive around my charming little town. With all the pumpkins, corn stalks and skeletons, I find myself transported to a world reminiscent of Halloweentown, and I love it. Pretend spiders, among my favorite decorations, seem to crawl across everything from porch swings to mailboxes.

What sets me apart is that I don't need faux spiders to enliven my front porch; I've had a spider friend residing behind my siding for as long as I can remember. Night after night, she diligently spins her web in all its intricate glory, hoping to catch a feast beneath the alluring glow of my porch light.

In the supernatural realm, spiders have mystical powers, often attributed to their web-weaving abilities. But in the natural realm, they have a crucial role in maintaining environmental equilibrium. They're nature's architects, and pound for pound, their webs are stronger than steel.

In addition to eight-legged (not so) eerie arachnids, there are many four-legged denizens of the dark who are considered to embody different facets of Halloween and horror: epidemic infestation, mysterious companionship and the howling, haunting essence of the season.

Rats go hand in hand with Halloween because they have been traditionally (and wrongly) accused of spreading bubonic plague. In fact, they are endearing little individuals who laugh when tickled and have a great capacity for empathy. We can show kindness to them by speaking out against vile glue traps and, should one wander indoors, using only humane alternatives, such as live traps and natural repellents including peppermint oil, cloves and eucalyptus.

Black cats have long been the subject of unkind superstitions that cast them as witches' companions (familiars), embodying an attendant spirit. Although such tales are nothing but legends, in the days leading up to Halloween, these vulnerable animals face grave danger as cruel people prowl with the intention to harm them.

Wolves are emblematic of Halloween largely because of ancient werewolf tales. But real wolves are social, intelligent animals who form tight family bonds and play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

Bats, the sole flying mammals on the planet, are associated with vampires, making them a fitting symbol of Halloween. But with mosquitoes on the menu, instead of being bloodsuckers, they eat bloodsuckers.

A "murder" of crows or an "unkindness" of ravens is considered an omen of doom, thanks to their craving for carrion (the flesh of dead animals). Despite this sinister reputation, crows are super-smart. But beware: Crows remember faces and hold grudges against those who are unkind.

As we revel in the spirit of the season, let us also treat these and all individuals with respect and understanding. For beyond the tales of sorcery, trickery and treats, the true magic of Halloween is compassion toward all the world's creatures.

Melissa Rae Sanger is a staff writer for the PETA Foundation.