Election reminder

A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the election. Election day, Nov. 14, voters will vote at the polls. Also Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Delta Rivers Nature Quilters to meet

Delta Rivers Nature Quilters will begin their new year Nov. 3. The sessions, which meet the first Friday of each month, will start at 10 a.m. at the Delta Rivers Nature Center, according to a news release.

This year's theme will be The Impact of World War II on the Local Area with emphasis on how plants and animals were utilized in the war effort.

The special guest speaker Nov. 3 will be Arleen Parsley, a well known local quilter and founding member of the Pine Bluff Quilters Guild, who lived through these years. She is a consultant on the historical quilting aspects of the classes.

New St. Hurricane sets Trunk or Treat

A Trunk or Treat event will be held at New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"The church parking lot will be transformed into a wonderland filled with creatively decorated trunks, loads of candy, and a whole lot of community spirit. Bring the entire family to enjoy a howl-iday evening as friendly volunteers hand out goodies from the trunks of their cars," according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Derick Easter is the host pastor. Details: New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, (870) 536-8337 or newsthurricane@cablelynx.com.

St. Luke plans Taste of Fall

The St. Luke United Women in Faith Annual Taste of Fall will be presented from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St.

Items for sale will include frozen main-dish and vegetable casseroles, chicken and dressing, pies, cakes, cookies, jams, jellies and canned beets. Local vendor tables will also be available with handmade items, jewelry, makeup, wreaths, and other products.

All proceeds will be used for church missions, according to a news release. Becky Simmons is the St. Luke UWF president.

Resource, employment fair

A resource and employment fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Several resources will be available in areas such as social services, banking and finance, mental health, education, housing, and insurance. Employers will also be available for interviews and information and an informational session will be held on starting a business.

The event will include resume reviews, one-on-one peer talks, informational handouts, and giveaways, according to a flier. Sponsors include the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, and the city of Pine Bluff Economic & Community Development.

Details: Cynthia Anderson at canderson@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov or Candice Taylor at candicetaylor@southeastarkansas.org.

Art league to host Tinker'a-zation Stations

The Pine Bluff Art League will host "Tinker'a-zation" Stations, a free interactive, virtual to reality event at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., Nov. 5 between 2-4 p.m. Participants may drop in during those hours, according to a news release.

Level 5 Architecture & Pencil to Pixels will present the event which encourages the creation of art and architecture. With the ability to utilize "tinker'a-zation," people can build anything they can imagine.

Activity stations will include basic building with gigantic blueprints using giant tumbling towers, virtual reality, last straw and dowel build, Doodle challenge, creative collages and mood boards.

"As technologies become progressive through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), it's important to maintain a balance between high tech and historically proven methods for getting ideas out of your head and into reality. Whether on paper with a pencil or software on a computer, tinkering with the idea begins when it's out in the world," according to the release.