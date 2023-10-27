Marriages

Demetrius Thompson, 47, and Strawberry Adams, 46, both of Jacksonville.

Mauricio Canas, 23, and Tatum Stoddard, 23, both of Maumelle.

Nicholas Wallace, 36, and Marsha Robinson, 33, both of Beebe.

Claude Buford, 75, and Kathlyn Graves, 72, both of Little Rock.

Kyree Griggs, 22, of Little Rock and Camecia Conley, 22, of Conway.

Damon Redden, 49, and Tiffany Hayes, 54, both of Little Rock.

Joshua South, 23, of North Little Rock and Brianna Ware, 24, of Alexander.

Rony Flores Perez, 25, and Sonia Sosa Reyes, 28, both of Little Rock.

Scott Mooney, 48, and Daysha Carr, 36, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-3696. Misty Beal v. Joseph Beal.

23-3701. Ryan Mathis v. Melissa Mathis.

23-3702. Tameka Kelly v. Stephen Kelly II.

23-3703. Lakesha Williams v. Tyrone Williams.

GRANTED

22-823. Katherine Lee v. Marvin Lee.

23-425. Brenda Vammen v. Christopher Vammen.

23-2674. Laura Mitchell v. Kevin Mitchell.

23-2944. Demetrius Holloman v. Joshua Holloman.