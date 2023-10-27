Draft limit removed

on river navigation

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has lifted a 7-foot draft restriction at Montgomery Point Lock and Dam, indicating barge traffic could begin moving soon.

The draft restriction was lifted due to "favorable tailwater elevations" and a locking queue was implemented and is being managed by lock operators at Montgomery Point, according to an Army Corps navigation notice.

The Corps recommended the draft restriction for the river below the lock, down from the normal guaranteed 9-foot draft restriction, on Oct. 16 because of historically low water in the Mississippi River below the lock.

Dredging has been conducted by the Corps to clean out high spots within a roughly half-mile stretch of the river downstream from Montgomery Point to make it more passable for boats and barge traffic.

The draft restriction has limited access for larger vessels and heavier barge tows passing between the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System and the Mississippi River during fall harvest when grain from states the Arkansas and Mississippi rivers flow through is typically transported downstream while fertilizer and other supplies are sent upstream.

Of the 18 locks and dams on the Arkansas River, Montgomery Point is the final lock before the river flows into the Mississippi River.

-- Christina LaRue

ArcBest results due

today before the bell

ArcBest Corp., the Fort Smith-based logistics firm, will release its third-quarter earnings today before the stock markets open.

An analyst survey shows an average earnings expectation of $1.50 per share and $1.13 billion in revenue. ArcBest earned $3.80 per share in last year's third quarter.

The company recorded revenue of $1.34 billion in the same quarter in 2022.

Company executives will host a conference call at 8 a.m. today to discuss the quarter's results. Anyone wanting to listen in on the call may dial (800) 916-9049. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website, arcb.com.

A playback of the call will be available through Dec. 15. Those wanting to listen to the playback may dial (800) 633-8284, using the conference ID 220281d26.

ArcBest shares closed at $87.99 on Thursday, down $1.71, or 1.91%, on the Nasdaq. The company's shares have traded between $68 and $122.86 in the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index rises

0.18 point to 811.28

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 811.28, up 0.18 point.

"Equities continue to look for a floor as quarterly earnings reports continue to drive the technology sector lower while strong economic data gave investors little relief that interest rates will decline in the near term," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.