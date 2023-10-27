OPINION | RUTH JONES: Empowered future





In today's fast-paced world of ever-evolving technology, where groundbreaking ideas and advancements are powered by individuals deeply versed in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), it's absolutely crucial for educational institutions not just to churn out skilled professionals but to wholeheartedly welcome diversity as a fundamental catalyst for growth.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a shining example of educational excellence with a remarkable 150-year history, embraced this challenge head-on by launching brand-new engineering and cybersecurity programs. These initiatives have not only propelled the progress of under-represented minorities but have also significantly reshaped the landscape of STEM education.

As a member of the class of 1994, I'm exceptionally proud about the expansion of STEM education at my alma mater. Also as deputy division chief for avionics at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., I'm thrilled to help recruit students to pursue one of these degree programs.

When I earned a bachelor of science in physics at UAPB, I was the first woman to do so. And when I obtained my master's and a Ph.D. in physics from Alabama A&M University, I was only the second African American woman to receive a Ph.D. in physics in the state of Alabama. Much has changed since then, but myriad opportunities abound to reach more people of color to pursue advanced fields that require engineering or cybersecurity degrees.

Championing higher education and mentorship are my passions. I currently spearhead NASA's recruitment of students on UAPB's campus, and I am actively involved in student mentoring through UAPB. The saying "you can't be what you can't see" is true; students are always excited to discover that a NASA scientist is an alumna of their beloved university.

To me, UAPB stands for "University Always Producing Brilliancy," which encapsulates the essence of UAPB's mission: to nurture brilliance and pave pathways to success. UAPB provides a high-quality education with a personal touch, and the new engineering and cybersecurity programs build upon the 150-year legacy of educating the minds that will change the world. These new programs will foster a new, more diverse generation of STEM leaders with the skills needed to tackle society's complex challenges.

Unfortunately, people of color are under-represented in STEM professions. This is for a number of reasons, including access to the necessary degree programs or something more personal, such as being intimidated by the coursework. By expanding its STEM offerings, UAPB will not only bolster the skills of its graduates but also attract increased attention from recruiters seeking to fill high-demand positions.

Obviously, the ripple effects of this expansion are immense. More STEM graduates translate into a larger pool of potential recruits for both private companies and the public sector, paving the way for economic growth and technological innovation. The data do not lie: STEM professionals command higher wages, and the field's growth is projected to be double that of other occupations.

By continuing to embrace STEM education and diversification, UAPB can position its graduates to ride the wave of opportunities presented by the expanding STEM landscape.

When UAPB announced its landmark engineering and cybersecurity programs, it signaled a watershed moment not only for the institution, but for the state of Arkansas as a whole. These programs, which will be the first of their kind among Arkansas HBCUs, hold the power to redefine the possibilities for STEM education.

The engineering program, incorporating tracks in construction management and industrial manufacturing, builds upon UAPB's legacy in the field. Having introduced the bachelor of science in agricultural engineering in 2020, alongside the industrial technology management and applied engineering program, UAPB demonstrates its commitment to diverse student interests.

The significance of the cybersecurity program cannot be overstated. In a world increasingly reliant on technology, the ability to secure and protect digital assets is of paramount importance. UAPB's forward-thinking collaboration with institutions like the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Forge Institute, and Acxiom amplifies Arkansas' potential to emerge as a hub for emerging technologies and cybersecurity expertise.

In its 150 years of shaping futures, UAPB has consistently embraced innovation and educational excellence. The introduction of the engineering and cybersecurity programs stands as a testament to this commitment. My journey from an accounting major to a NASA professional is emblematic of the potential that can be unlocked by a nurturing environment, coupled with mentorship and opportunities.

As UAPB looks toward the future marked by technological progress and global challenges, it carries with it a legacy of producing brilliance and programs that will continue to bridge the gap, embrace diversity and cultivate expertise.

Dr. Ruth Jones is deputy division chief of avionics at NASA's Marshall Space Center. She also spearheads two annual scholarships for students in her hometown of Helena-West Helena.



