Fantasy Starts and Sits and NFL, CFB Picks

The Buccaneers had a last-second shot to pull off an improbable upset Thursday night in Buffalo, but Baker Mayfields Hail Mary did not find its intended target and the Bills survived, 24–18.

Theres plenty of good to take from this game for Buffalo: Josh Allen made plays with his legs and, with Dawson Knox out, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid stepped up seamlessly to score his first career touchdown. The Bills are now 5–3 and just a half game back from the Dolphins in the AFC East.

But, Matt Verderame writes, "The Bills did what they needed to, but theyre not fully back yet."

Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

After six teams were on bye a week ago, theres none this week but injuries around the league are casting a shadow over Sunday. Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has already been ruled out, it doesnt look like Justin Fields (thumb) will return this week and Brock Purdy (concussion) might be out Sunday as well. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is also expected to be out, which opens the door for rookie Will Levis to log his first career start.

Running back and tight end are also looking bleak this week with Jerome Ford (ankle) and David Montgomery (rib) not expected to suit up and Zach Ertz (quad) headed to injured reserve.

Worry not, because Michael Fabiano has recommendations and rankings to help you optimize your starting lineup. He likes Christian Kirk to stay hot but says you should steer clear of Russell Wilson. Allow Fabiano to get you ready for Week 8 below.

As for the DFS players out there, Jen Piacenti recommends the Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown stack. It worked wonders last week against the Dolphins, and those two should pile up points against the Commanders. See which other studs she recommends to fill out your lineup and which bargain options could pay dividends.

NFL Week 8 Picks and Lines

With every team in action this week, theres several enticing matchups around the league.

Gilberto Manzano, Matt Verderame and I picked the five best and made our against the spread and over/under picks as well as score predictions. Jaguars-Steelers took the top spot, but Bengals-49ers is also a game you wont want to miss come Sunday.

Manzano honed in on five over/under picks and he didnt shy away from taking the under in the Falcons-Titans game, which is tied for the lowest total of the week at 36.5 points.

The MMQB team picked every game straight up and their predictions are light on chaos. Only a few writers picked upsets and interestingly, the Rams over the Cowboys was a popular choice.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Rams vs. Cowboys (-6.5) | Total: 44.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Vikings (-1.5) vs. Packers | Total: 41.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Falcons (-2.5) vs. Titans | Total: 36.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Saints (-1.5) vs. Colts | Total: 43.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Patriots vs. Dolphins (-9.5) | Total: 46.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Jets (-2.5) vs. Giants | Total: 36.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Jaguars (-2.5) vs. Steelers | Total: 40.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Eagles (-6.5) vs. Commanders | Total: 43.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Texans (-3.5) vs. Panthers | Total: 42.5

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX): Browns vs. Seahawks (-3.5) | Total: 37.5

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Chiefs (-7.5) vs. Broncos | Total: 46.5

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Ravens (-9.5) vs. Cardinals | Total: 43.5

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Bengals vs. 49ers (-4.5) | Total: 43.5

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Bears vs. Chargers (-8.5) | Total: 46.5

8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN): Raiders vs. Lions (-8.5) | Total: 46.5*

*Monday Night Football

Oregon, Utah Meet in Game of the Week

Saturdays game between No. 8 Oregon and No. 13 Utah features two of the top teams in perhaps the best conference in the country. The Ducks are 6.5-point road favorites at Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the Utes have won 18 in a row. Betting the 47.5-point total might be the way to go in this Pac-12 battle, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard/USA TODAY Network

At the same time Saturday, No. 18 Louisville hosts No. 20 Duke in a crucial ACC matchup. These programs have only played three times before and the Blue Devils, who have never beaten the Cardinals, are 4.5-point underdogs with quarterback Riley Leonards status still up in the air. The total sits at 46.5.

Pat Forde and Richard Johnson also got together to break down and pick some of this weekends top games. You can find their predictions here.

Other Games for Your Consideration

12 p.m. ET (FOX): No. 6 Oklahoma (-9.5) vs. Kansas | Total: 66.5

7 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 21 Tennessee (-3.5) vs. Kentucky | Total: 51.5

7:30 p.m. ET (NBC): No. 3 Ohio State (-14.5) vs. Wisconsin | Total: 45.5

In Other News

World Series Schedule for Rangers-Diamondbacks: The Fall Classic begins Friday night in Arlington with Zac Gallen on the bump for Arizona and Nathan Eovaldi starting for Texas.

Tennessee, Kentucky Atop SEC MBB Season Preview: The Volunteers and Wildcats, the No. 19 and 16 teams in the AP preseason poll, are projected to finish first and second in SIs conference preview.

One Trade Deadline Move Every NFL Team Should Make: Dalvin Cook to the Ravens? Marquise Brown leaving the Cardinals? See what every team should do ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.

NBA All-Star Game to Revert to East vs. West Format: After years of the leading vote-getters drafting their teams, the league is returning to the traditional matchup between conferences.

