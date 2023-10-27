Fayetteville board OKs $1,000 bonus

FAYETTEVILLE — School District employees will see a boost in their paychecks next month, just in time for the holiday season.

The School Board unanimously approved a $1,000 bonus for all district workers during its regular meeting Thursday night.

Certified and classified staff members will receive the extra money, according to the district. Employees contracted as of Oct. 26 and who remain employed through the pay processing date (Nov. 13) are eligible for the one-time bonus, which will be added to November checks, according to the district.

The bonuses will cost the district approximately $1,955,000, according to officials, and will be covered by the district’s federal American Rescue Plan-Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds — in combination with strategic staffing and budgeting practices.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds are often referred to as ESSER.

“It is affordable,” district Finance Director Mickey McFetridge told the board. “We are basically going to finish out ESSER with this bonus. We were excited to do this. It’ll be in that November check, before Thanksgiving break.”

McFetridge said he and Greg Mones, the district’s executive director of fiscal and human resources, worked on the plan for the bonus over the summer.

Superintendent John Mulford said the district took a bit of a conservative approach to pay schedules in the spring amid funding uncertainty following the passage of the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ signature legislation that overhauled the state’s education system.

“We’re pleased that between the remaining ESSER funds and where we stand with enrollment and assessed value that we can do this this year,” Mulford said of the bonus. “As we look to future years, we don’t expect to be able to continue an annual bonus. If we get to a point where we can, that’s terrific.”

Mulford added that a bonus is definitely not something “we want our people to count on year after year.”

In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, designed to help the country recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.