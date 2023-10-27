Fort smith’s ArcBest reports earnings





FORT SMITH -- ArcBest Corp. on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $34.9 million.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

ArcBest shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.



