FYI Calendar: “Addams Family Musical” at JBU

Today

"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" -- Produced by Theatre Collective of NWA, 7 p.m. today & Saturday, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $15-$20. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

Piccolo Zoppe -- "A Boutique Circus," 7:30 p.m. today; 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 & 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $15-$100. piccolozoppe.com.

"The Addams Family Musical" -- Performed by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

"Dracula. Here. Now." -- Created by NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:45 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs ($25) and 7:45 p.m. Oct. 31 at The Medium in Springdale ($35). nwaballettheatre.org/dracula.

p(ART)y After Dark -- Dia de Muertos, 9 p.m. to midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Dinosaur Adventure -- Featuring life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday & 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Kay Rodgers Park, 4400 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith. $25. dinosauradventure.com.

Bentonville Con -- With the singing voice of Sailor Moon, Jennifer Cihi, and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Points Hotel in Bentonville. $20-$100. bentonvillecon.com.

Shire Fest -- With music, vendors, food & more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Shire Post Mint, a local family-run fantasy coining operation, 52 W Main St. in West Fork. Free. 790-9241.

Gallery Talk -- Banned Books with NWACC Arts & Culture, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

KUAF's The 'R' Word -- "The Big Payback," a documentary screening, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Joke Writing Workshop -- For beginners, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Haunted University -- Trick or treating, carnival games & a haunted house, 6-9 p.m., University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (inside the Campus Center in case of rain). Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

"Haunted Harmonies" -- A concert by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$61. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

__

Sunday

Trick Art Treat -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fall Plant Exchange -- 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Mountain Street Stage -- Cole Birmingham Band, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com