Gray seeks 3rd Ward seat on PB City Council

Kenneth Lloyd Gray Sr., announced plans to run for the Pine Bluff City Council in the 3rd Ward, where he's lived all of his life.

A local pastor, Gray is also a 40-year employee of EvergreenPackaging (formerly International Paper Co.).

"I didn't just wake up this morning and decide to run for office. This is a critical and testing time in our city and in the 3rd Ward. Our future hangs in the balance of whether we want to move forward or stand still. I am not so sure if I am as excited or more compelled to step up to change the direction of the 3rd Ward leadership," Gray said in a news release.

He touts his community involvement, skills working with civic leaders, and concern for the ward.

"I am not making a lot of empty promises, but I am standing behind the work that I am currently doing and will continue to do, but on a greater platform as the new 3rd Ward City Council person," he said.

Gray attended Coleman School and spent his senior year at Watson Chapel High School, graduating in 1972. He earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 1976.

As a pastor, he served in Little Rock, Sherwood, and currently Pine Bluff. A graduate of the Roddy E. Collins School of Ministry, he has also been an instructor. He completed courses in Dallas at the E.K. Bailey School of Expository Preaching. His ministry allowed him to volunteer in prison ministry throughout Arkansas.

While at Evergreen Packaging, he has had numerous positions including: extrusion engineer, extrusion troubleshooter, laboratory manager, Certified ISO Coordinator and auditor, and customer acceptance supervisor. He's written process manuals, procedures and specifications, been a quality engineer and trainer, and taught classes on extrusion and paper production, according to the news release.

"My supervisory skills afforded me the opportunity to interact with customers, managers and engineers in Taiwan, Shanghai, Korea, and various companies over the United States as an adviser in production of milk cartons, cup stock and best practices. I have experience in assisting in managing multimillion-dollar budgets in many departments annually," Gray said.

In the community he is a board member of the Jefferson County Historical Society and is the Jefferson County Genealogy director and instructor.

"I have been an instructor at the Shepherd Center for Senior Citizens. Currently serving as 3rd Ward Community Watch President and currently volunteer as security for the skating rink to keep our youth safe. I am currently working with the police department for crime prevention in the 3rd Ward, Quality of Life Department to eliminate blight, and various city departments, assisting residents to obtain CNA and CDL certificates, deliver food boxes to the less fortunate, assist the disabled with their home projects, developed a mass communication system to keep the 3rd Ward apprised of all issues related to the neighborhood, attending all city council meetings and progress events for our community and city. I worked to revitalize the baseball field located in the 3rd Ward, supplied school uniforms to the Watson Chapel School system through church ministry," he said.

He is married to Brenda K. Gray. They have three children and six grandchildren.

"I was raised by my grandparents who were born in the 1800s and had an old-fashioned upbringing in regard to respect, obedience, and hard work," Gray said.