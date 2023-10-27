PREP VOLLEYBALL: Harp helps propel Fayetteville back into 6A final





CONWAY -- A heavy dose of Regan Harp was all it took for Fayetteville to book a return trip back to the state final.

The senior led a power-hitting charge for the Lady Bulldogs as they smashed their way to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-12 victory over Cabot in the semifinals of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament Thursday at Buzz Bolding Arena.

The three-set sweep allowed Fayetteville (24-8) to clinch a berth in Saturday's championship match at Hot Springs for the fourth consecutive year. Even better for the Lady Bulldogs is they'll also get a shot a winning a fourth straight crown.

"This is huge," said Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan, whose team will face Conway at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the title. "You know for us, it's been about getting better each day. The effort has been always been there, and the girls trust each other. But one of the biggest things is that they've been focused all year. And we're just so excited about getting the chance to go [to Hot Springs] and play for a state title again."

Harp had a huge hand in helping the Lady Bulldogs get the opportunity to defend their championship.

The University of Central Arkansas commit had 25 kills, 13 digs and 3 blocks, all of which were team highs for Fayetteville. In essence, every time she got her hands on the ball, good things happened for the Lady Bulldogs.

"She's obviously a great all-around player," Phelan said of her 6-1 outside hitter. "But I think one of the best things about her is the leadership she brings to our team because she is the kid that's been there. She knows what it takes to get to this point, and in a way, she's both the calming and driving force for us, especially when we need her to.

"Also I think in clutch situations, when your team has a hot hand, you find a way to get them the ball. And for her, I'm proud of the way she took over, especially in set two."

Fayetteville also defended well throughout. The Lady Bulldogs never allowed Cabot (18-9) to generate any sustained momentum, and whenever the Lady Panthers threatened to open up a substantial lead, the Lady Bulldogs usually responded with big hits.

Harp got off to a blazing start in the opening set when she registered seven kills. The Lady Bulldogs held a 12-10 lead before a blast from Harp started a string of seven points over nine possessions, which enabled them to pull away.

Cabot fared much better in the second set and managed to tie it 17-17 until another kill from Harp led to a closing 8-3 flurry. But the final period belonged to Fayetteville.

A kill from Harp broke a 4-4 tie and sparked a six-point run. M.A. Scott stopped the rally with a kill of her own for the Lady Panthers, but Fayetteville ran off the next six points and never let up until Isabella Street capped the match with her winner.

Ella Bryan added 12 kills, including six in the third set, for the Lady Bulldogs. Regan Case had 11 digs as well. McKinzee Haas had 10 kills, and Jaycie Cook had seven kills for Cabot.

CONWAY 3,

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 1

There's something about four-set matches that's suited Conway this season.

The Lady Wampus Cats wore that aspect well when they outlasted Fort Smith Southside 25-20, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17 in Thursday's other semifinal.

"I don't know, I guess we're a four-set team this year," Conway Coach Laura Crow said. "It's just something about it. Of course, we'd much rather not have to play four sets, but for some reason, we've played a lot of four-set matches."

Conway (29-3) improved to 9-2 in four-set matches this season, with the latest being its most important because it put them back in the state final for the first time since it won a state title in 2018.

The Lady Wampus Cats also got a measure of revenge against Southside (23-6), which swept them in the semifinals a year ago. This time, Conway is the one moving on after putting forth an impressive showing in front of its home crowd.

Megan Smith had 15 kills ,while Emily Zimmerman finished with 12 kills for the Lady Wampus Cats, who controlled the first two sets before running into trouble in the third.

The Lady Mavericks never trailed in the third set and got seven kills from Gabriela Dupree to force a fourth set. But Conway scored the first nine points of the set, with Ella White accounting for three aces in that stretch, to put the match in a stranglehold. Ava Gipson eventually ended it with a winner inside.

"Having an opportunity to be on your home court and play a team like that, in a match that means so much, was fun," Crow said. "For our kids, for us the coaches. ... just having our fans here made it really special. In the third set, usually when a team is up two, they get a little comfortable, and the other team is in do-or-die mode.

"Still, I thought towards the end of that set, we kind of got back in our rhythm despite not pulling it out. But the girls started out on fire in that fourth set, and I'm just super proud of them."

White added 24 assists and four aces, while Kim Quinit had 18 digs for Conway. Dupree ended with 18 kills to lead Southside, while Lydia Pitts and Sophia Neihouse both had 11.









