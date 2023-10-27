DEAR HELOISE: There is a debate in our local food pantry about how long commercially canned goods are safe to use. Does the government have criteria on how long past the "best by" dates things can be used? Would 2021-23 cans be safe for use in 2024?

-- A Reader

in Mississippi

DEAR READER: Canned goods will last for years just as long as the can itself remains in good condition. That means no rust and no dents, and the can cannot be swollen or bulging anywhere.

Products that are packaged goods, such as pasta, cereal or cookies, are safe past their "best by" date. But do note that over time, they can become stale, or the flavor could be different, often unpleasant. Toss out any food that has insect infestation. Not only is there the danger of insect waste or disease, there is also the problem of insect eggs.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the "best by" dates are generally found on the top or bottom of a can. However, an expiration date is very rarely found on canned foods. If the food was canned at home rather than commercially canned, the USDA recommends consuming it within the first year.

There are some foods that have an extremely long shelf life. Honey was once found in an Egyptian tomb dated from around 3,000 B.C. that was still edible! Dried beans, vinegar, rice and powdered milk seem to have an exceptionally long shelf life as well.

DEAR HELOISE: My volunteer work with a local animal shelter has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. But as much as I enjoy working with animals, I'm often all too shocked by the state of some of the animals that are brought in and left with us.

First, please remember that a pet is a family member. They are not disposable items you can dump by the side of the road when you grow tired of them. Second, all animals need love, good food, clean water and a home that they can go inside when it's cold outside. When you take an animal home either as a pet or a guard dog, you take them for their entire life.

-- Laura W.,

Eugene, Ore.

